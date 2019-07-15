×

Emma Stone Eyes Damien Chazelle’s Next Film ‘Babylon’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Emma Stone Variety Actors on Actors Fall 2018
CREDIT: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA for Variety

“La La Land” director Damien Chazelle is heading back to Hollywood for his next feature film “Babylon,” with Emma Stone in early talks star.

Sources say Chazelle has met with a handful of suitors over the past couple weeks, and Paramount and Lionsgate are both vying to land the project. While Chazelle previously worked with Lionsgate for “La La Land,” one insider added Paramount may have a slight edge in acquiring it given the scope of the film and the budget it would require to undertake it. “Babylon” is a period piece set in the 1920s Hollywood, and Chazelle is looking for an A-list ensemble to make this film his largest production to date.

Precise plot details are vague, but sources say the film will take place during the transition from silent films to talkies and will feature a mix of real-life and fictional characters, similar to Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.” While the exact budget is still to be determined, sources have indicated “Babylon” will mark Chazelle’s biggest undertaking yet, given the all-star ensemble expected to share the screen with Stone. Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt are producing “Babylon.”

Though Chazelle is still working on his Netflix series “The Eddy,” the Oscar-winning director brought his new project to the market last month. Chazelle is also in development on a top-secret series for Apple.

Stone is coming off a critically acclaimed performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite,” which earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress, in addition to appearing in her first TV series “Maniac.” Stone recently completed production on the upcoming “Zombieland” sequel, which bows later this year.

Both are repped by WME with Anonymous Content also repping Stone. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

More Film

  • Jennifer Lopez

    2019 Imagen Awards Nominations: Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas and More

    Jennifer Lopez and Antonion Banderas are among this year’s Imagen Awards nominees, which span a range of categories including informational programming, on-air advertising, outstanding individual performances and prime time programming in film and television. The Imagen awards were first established in 1985 upon recommendation from TV veteran Normal Lear in an effort to recognize more [...]

  • "Crazy Alien"

    China's Enlight Projects at Least 95% Fall in Net Profit in First Half of 2019

    Beijing-based Enlight Media, one of China’s most prominent production companies, said Monday it expects a steep decrease in net profits of up to 96% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2018 — an indicator of the deep turmoil in the Chinese industry, which has been hit by regulatory [...]

  • Xu Haofeng

    Chinese Box Office Self-Harm Continues With Axing of ‘The Hidden Sword’

    Long-awaited martial-arts film “The Hidden Sword” announced Monday that its theatrical release this Friday in China has been canceled because of “market reasons,” becoming the latest casualty of a censorship campaign that is damaging the country’s box office. The film is helmed by writer-director Xu Haofeng (“The Final Master”), who was also the screenwriter for [...]

  • Jake Gyllenhaal-Mysterio-Spider-Man-Far-From-Home

    Korea Box Office: Hollywood Blockbusters Retain Weekend Top Spots

    “Spider-Man: Far From Home” remained on top of the South Korean box office in its second weekend. The Sony release earned $9.8 million from 1.3 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $49.0 million from 6.69 million admissions after two weekends. The Marvel superhero movie accounted for 50% of the total weekend [...]

  • The Farewell Movie

    Can 'The Farewell' Become a Summer Box Office Breakout?

    A24’s “The Farewell” lit up the specialty box office with a stellar limited debut, making its performance the one bright spot in an otherwise lackluster weekend for the movie business. “This is the blockbuster of the indie world this weekend,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore. The studio opted for a platform [...]

  • ‘Gully Life’ Film Shines a Light

    ‘Gully Life’ Documentary Shines a Light on India's Fast-Rising Hip-Hop Scene (Watch)

    This month, a documentary about Mumbai rapper Divine (a.k.a. Vivian Fernandes), one of the most-streamed Indian independent artists on Spotify, aired not just on Red Bull TV but also Discovery, which reached homes across the subcontinent. “Gully Life: The Story of Divine,” directed by Mumbai-based Akshat Gupt of Supari Studios, is the first of a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad