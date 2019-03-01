×
Emma Roberts to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Holidate’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Emma Roberts arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Emma Roberts is set to star in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Holidate,” produced by McG’s Wonderland Productions.

“Malibu’s Most Wanted” helmer John Whitesell is directing, with Tiffany Paulsen penning the script.

The story follows Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson, two perpetual singles who hate the holidays since their continual lack of a significant other subjects them to the judgment of their family members or stuck with clingy, awkward dates. After they meet, however, they pledge to be each other’s plus-ones for each holiday celebration over the course of one year.

McG will produce along with Mary Viola through their Wonderland shingle. Producers are looking to cast the role of Jackson, with hopes to start production later this year.

The project is the fifth collaboration between Netflix and Wonderland, who is currently in production on the comedy “Tall Girl” for the streaming giant. The production company also handled Netflix films “The Babysitter,” “When We First Met,” and the upcoming family action film “Rim of the World.”

Roberts was most recently seen in FX’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” as well as “Paradise Hills.” She also lent her voice to the upcoming STX animated pic “UglyDolls.” She is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment.

Paulsen, who is repped by Verve and Industry Entertainment, is developing a handful of projects including another untitled rom-com for Netflix.

