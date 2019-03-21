Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Annapurna Drama ‘Not Fade Away’

Emily Blunt is in negotiations to star in Annapurna’s inspirational drama “Not Fade Away” with David O. Russell and John Krasinski producing.

The project is based on Rebecca Alexander’s 2015 memoir “Not Fade Away: A Memoir of Senses Lost and Found.” Alexander was born with a rare genetic mutation called Usher syndrome type III and has been simultaneously losing both her sight and hearing since she was a child. A fall from a window left her body completely shattered at the age of 18, but over the next two decades, she became a psychotherapist with two masters’ degrees and an athlete who teaches spin classes — despite her limited sight and hearing.

Lindsey Ferrentino is adapting the screenplay. Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing through their Sunday Night production company, along with Russell and Matthew Budman.

Blunt recently received a Golden Globe and SAG nomination for “Mary Poppins Returns.” She will next be seen starring in “Jungle Cruise” opposite Dwayne Johnson.

Krasinski is returning to direct the untitled sequel to Paramount’s horror hit “A Quiet Place” with Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds reprising their characters. “A Quiet Place” grossed $340 million at the global box office last year. Since then, the film has won several awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Blunt in the supporting actress category. The sequel has been dated for a May 15, 2020 release.

She’s repped by CAA. Ferrentino is also repped by CAA as well as Under New Mgmt in the UK. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.