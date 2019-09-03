×

Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm Join Jamie Dornan in 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

Emily Blunt has joined “Wild Mountain Thyme” as Jamie Dornan’s star-crossed love interest in John Patrick Shanley’s adaptation of his Broadway smash hit, “Outside Mullingar.” Blunt replaces Holliday Grainger, who was previously announced as Dornan’s co-star in May.

Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Molloy, and Christopher Walken have also signed on for the movie, which starts shooting at the end of the month.

Bleecker Street has already acquired the U.S. rights for the film, and Lionsgate U.K. has Britain.

The film, which is set in Ireland, follows Anthony (Dornan), who is always out in the fields working and is worn down by the constant belittling from his father (Walken). His father has threatened to bequeath the family farm to his American cousin Adam (Hamm). Rosemary (Blunt) holds a grudge for having been shamed by Anthony in childhood, and the sparks between them fly. Her mother, Aoife (Molloy), strives to unite the families before it is too late.

“Wild Mountain Thymewas developed by Mar-Key Pictures. Mar-Key’s Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman of Likely Story, Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo of Amasia Entertainment, Alex Witchel and Martina Niland of Port Pictures are producing.

HanWay Films is handling international sales and negotiated the deal with Lionsgate U.K. It has also closed several other deals, including with Pathé (Switzerland), A Contracorriente (Spain), IDC (Latin America), Madman (Australasia), Nordisk (Scandinavia), and Frontrow (Israel, Middle East).

CAA Media Finance is handling the U.S. rights and negotiated the deal with Bleecker Street together with Andrew Kramer of Loeb & Loeb. Kramer, Jonathan Loughran, and Stephen Mallaghan will executive produce.

