×

Elton John and Taron Egerton Duet at ‘Rocketman’ Awards Season Event at the Greek Theatre

By
Angelique Jackson

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rocketman” has officially launched into awards season.

Paramount hosted a screening of the film with a live-performance of the score by the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra and a headlining performance by Elton John and the film’s star Taron Egerton.

John and Egerton — who is in contention for Best Actor for his portrayal of the singer as he skyrocketed to fame — kicked off their two-song set with the film’s original song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

The pair first publicly duetted at John’s annual AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in February, singing “Tiny Dancer” and teamed up for a surprise performance of “Rocket Man” after the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. But on Thursday night in Los Angeles, Egerton told the crowd, “There’s one song we’ve never done live and I’ve always wanted to so I think we should do it.”

Then, with John sitting behind the piano and Egerton belting out his vocals from the center of the stage, the duo performed the 1974 classic “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.”

Joining them on stage between songs were Dexter Fletcher, musical director Giles Martin, stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jamie Bell and John’s longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin.

Jamie Bell, Taron Egerton, Bernie Taupin, Elton John and Dexter Fletcher attend Rocketman: Live in Concert at the Greek.Theatre in Los Angeles on October 17, 2019.
CREDIT: null

“This has been the greatest creative episode of my life. The people on this stage are going to be friends for life and I know that,” Egerton said of the experience.

“This movie and everybody involved in it, just solidifies for me what it means to have spent the last 50 years of my life with this man,” Taupin added. “And the way this guy [pointing to Egerton] played him is beyond belief. The music is what has kept us alive and what keeps us gong and we’re just getting started, okay?”

His onscreen counterpart, Bell, marveled at the size of the gathered crowd, before saluting Taupin. “What this man can do with words…He wrote himself out of his own circumstance. He has found a partner [John], that when they come together, it is an alchemy. They have created joy for millions of people and we have seen a film that celebrates that joy,” he said. “I am humbled to enjoy it with everyone up here on the stage. And I’m humbled to spending it with you all tonight.”

Presented by AEG and Black Ink, the audience for the evening included Joni Mitchell, Kate Mara, Jason Statham, Greta Van Fleet, Matthew Morrison and Eric McCormack.

Rocketman” is available on blu-ray, 4K ultra HD and digital.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: The Hollywood Symphony Orchestra performs during Rocketman: Live in Concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

More Film

  • Maleficent Mistress of Evil

    Box Office: 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Flying Low With $35 Million Opening

    Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is heading for an opening weekend of about $35 million at 3,790 North American locations — significantly below forecasts, early estimates showed on Friday. The fantasy sequel should still win the domestic weekend box office handily, denying Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” a third consecutive victory. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” will [...]

  • Naomie Harris Shriek

    'Venom 2': Naomie Harris Eyed to Play Villain Shriek Opposite Tom Hardy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Naomie Harris is in talks to play Spider-Man villain Shriek in Sony’s “Venom 2,” with Tom Hardy returning as the titular anti-hero. Andy Serkis is on board to direct, and Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson are also reprising their roles. The original film was a huge hit for the studio when it premiered in 2018, [...]

  • David Weisman

    David Weisman, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Producer, Dies at 77

    David Weisman, who was Oscar-nominated as producer of “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” died Oct. 9 in Los Angeles due to complications from West Nile virus. He was 77. Weisman had a long career as a graphic designer and photographer and co-wrote and co-directed cult classic “Ciao! Manhattan” about 1960s icon Edie Sedgwick. Born in [...]

  • First still from the set of

    Composer Michael Giacchino on Setting the Right Tone for 'Jojo Rabbit'

    Michael Giacchino is a widely respected film composer, with an Oscar and a Grammy for “Up” and an Emmy for “Lost,” as well as a Grammy for “Ratatouille.” He is stirring up Oscar buzz again with his score for Fox Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit,” written and directed by Taika Waititi. Giacchino talked with Variety about the [...]

  • Michael Giacchino Film Composer

    How the 'Jojo Rabbit' Production Team Created a Child's View of Nazi Germany

    When picturing Nazi Germany during World War II, most people think of black-and-white or sepia-toned images of drab cities. For the cinematographer and production designer of “Jojo Rabbit,” a film set squarely in that time and place, it became clear that the color palette of the era was far more varied than they could have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad