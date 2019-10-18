Elton John and Taron Egerton Duet at ‘Rocketman’ Awards Season Event at the Greek Theatre

“Rocketman” has officially launched into awards season.

Paramount hosted a screening of the film with a live-performance of the score by the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra and a headlining performance by Elton John and the film’s star Taron Egerton.

John and Egerton — who is in contention for Best Actor for his portrayal of the singer as he skyrocketed to fame — kicked off their two-song set with the film’s original song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

The pair first publicly duetted at John’s annual AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in February, singing “Tiny Dancer” and teamed up for a surprise performance of “Rocket Man” after the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. But on Thursday night in Los Angeles, Egerton told the crowd, “There’s one song we’ve never done live and I’ve always wanted to so I think we should do it.”

Then, with John sitting behind the piano and Egerton belting out his vocals from the center of the stage, the duo performed the 1974 classic “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.”

Joining them on stage between songs were Dexter Fletcher, musical director Giles Martin, stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jamie Bell and John’s longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin.

CREDIT: null

“This has been the greatest creative episode of my life. The people on this stage are going to be friends for life and I know that,” Egerton said of the experience.

“This movie and everybody involved in it, just solidifies for me what it means to have spent the last 50 years of my life with this man,” Taupin added. “And the way this guy [pointing to Egerton] played him is beyond belief. The music is what has kept us alive and what keeps us gong and we’re just getting started, okay?”

His onscreen counterpart, Bell, marveled at the size of the gathered crowd, before saluting Taupin. “What this man can do with words…He wrote himself out of his own circumstance. He has found a partner [John], that when they come together, it is an alchemy. They have created joy for millions of people and we have seen a film that celebrates that joy,” he said. “I am humbled to enjoy it with everyone up here on the stage. And I’m humbled to spending it with you all tonight.”

Presented by AEG and Black Ink, the audience for the evening included Joni Mitchell, Kate Mara, Jason Statham, Greta Van Fleet, Matthew Morrison and Eric McCormack.

“Rocketman” is available on blu-ray, 4K ultra HD and digital.