New Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala to be Held in the South of France

Marc Malkin

Sir Elton John, David Furnish. Sir Elton John and David Furnish pose for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central LondonLion King Premiere, Glastonbury, United Kingdom - 14 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutters

Elton John and David Furnish are launching a new gala for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The two will host the inaugural A Midsummer Party benefit on July 24 in the south of France at the Johnny Pigozzi’s private estate, Villa Dorane, in Cap d’Antibes.

A cocktail reception will be followed by dinner, a live action conducted by Simon de Pury and a performance by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“Rocketman” stars Taron Egerton and Richard Madden are expected to attend. The two also serve as event chairs along with “Rocketman” co-star Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, Gerard Butler, Gwendoline Christie, Tiffany Haddish, Bryce Dallas Howard, Spike Lee, Katy Perry, Julia Roberts and Sharon Stone.

The gala is supported by American Airlines, the Kraft Group and Lily Safra.

John and Furnish also host the annual EJAF Oscar viewing party in Los Angeles. This year’s event raised more than $6 million and was attended by Heidi Klum, Jane Seymour, Diana Ross, Colton Haynes, Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe, Marcia Gay Harden, Lisa Rinna, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Diane Lane, Janet Mock, Busy Philipps and Cole Sprouse. The night also included Egerton joining John on stage for a performance of “Tiny Dancer.”

EJAF was established in 1992 to support HIV prevention programs as well as care and support services for people living with HIV.

