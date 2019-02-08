Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Attending ‘Infamously Anti-LGBTQ’ Church

Ellen Page on Thursday criticized Chris Pratt for attending a “infamously anti-LGBTQ” church after he appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and discussed his religious side.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star sat down with Colbert to promote “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” and Pratt said he just finished a 21-day Daniel Fast that he took part in through his church and that his pastor encouraged. He also said the pastor shared with him words of wisdom about balancing fame and his inner self.

“If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the light that’s within you, it will kill you,” Pratt recounted to Colbert.

Page tweeted about the appearance and the pastor shortly after, writing, “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?”

Pratt attends Hillsong Church, which other celebrities like Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber have also flocked to. The megachurch was founded in Australia but now has locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Carl Lentz, who leads the New York branch, came under fire for saying in 2015 that homosexuality is a sin and that a gay member could never hold a leadership position. And that same year, when two male choir members of the church got married, Brian Houston, the church’s global senior pastor, released a statement against them.

Pratt’s rep did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Page, who appeared in the “X-Men” films as Kitty Pryde and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2007 for her role in “Juno,” came out as gay in 2014 and has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights. She co-hosted the 2016 Viceland documentary series “Gaycation” about LGBTQ cultures around the world.

She appeared on the “Late Show” Jan. 31 ahead of the premiere of her Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.” There, she spoke out against the racist, homophobic attack on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, and condemned Vice President Mike Pence’s anti-LGBTQ policies and his support of conversion therapy.

“If you are in a position of power and you hate people, and you want to cause suffering to them — you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering. What do you think is going to happen?” Page said. “Kids are going to be abused, and they’re going to kill themselves. And people are going to be beaten on the street. I have traveled the world and I have met the most marginalized people you can meet. I am lucky to have this time and this privilege to say this. This needs to f—ing stop.”