Elle Fanning Faints at Cannes Dinner Party

Elle Fanning, a member of this year’s Cannes jury, had a brief scare Monday night when she fainted at the Chopard dinner.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux had just introduced actor Francois Civil when Fanning, star of “The Beguiled” and “Maleficent,” collapsed and fell off her chair at a nearby table.

Fanning had been sitting next to sister, actress Dakota Fanning, who helped Elle to her feet before security whisked them away.

According to eyewitness, the ceremony was paused for a few minutes as a hush fell over the audience.

A rep for Fanning could not be reached for comment.

Colin Firth, seated at a table nearby, quickly circled his own table and offered assistance when he heard the thud. Another shocked onlooker, actress Marion Cotillard, placed a hand over her heart as Fanning was taken away by event security.