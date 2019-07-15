Elizabeth Gabler Going to Sony in Producer Deal, Harper Collins Involved in Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

Elizabeth Gabler is joining Sony Pictures Entertainment in an innovative media deal that will see the longtime executive produce film and TV content based on HarperCollins books.

Gabler was the longtime steward of Fox 2000, which was shuttered after the Walt Disney Company acquired the studio in March. She will bring her entire development team of Erin Siminoff, Marisa Paiva, Nikki Ramey and Molly Saffron to Sony at the end of August.

Her yet-to-be-named company will be based on the Sony’s Culver City lot, and enjoy a first-look deal across platforms in a multiyear pact. Gabler will work with Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chief Tom Rothman, and HarperCollins CEO Brian Murray.

“For the past two decades our division has thrived by building a film slate based principally on adaptations of literary properties, both fiction and non-fiction,” Gabler said in a statement. “We have always felt that HarperCollins is part of our family and it is now an honor and a privilege to create a true partnership with Brian Murray and his amazing global team. The only person I know who could have made this a reality with Brian is my mentor, friend, and inspiration, Tom Rothman, and my team and I are deeply grateful for the opportunity to become part of the powerhouse that is Sony Pictures Entertainment.”

The producer had been weighing a future with one of her former Fox bosses — Rothman at Sony or Jim Gianopulos at Paramount Pictures. Disney, which bought much of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets, is folding up Fox 2000.

Formal details are expected to be announced imminently, though one insider with knowledge of the deal said Gabler will produce content based on books from publisher HarperCollins. A factor in choosing Sony over Paramount was that Viacom, Paramount’s owner, is expected to recombine with CBS in the coming weeks. That will make publisher Simon & Schuster, a top Harper Collins rival, part of its corporate family.

It appears that Gabler will be based on Sony’s Culver City lot. It was not immediately clear if she will produce material exclusively for the studio, or engage in a first-look deal that would allow her to set up projects at rival studios should Sony pass on certain material. It’s equally unknown if HarperCollins will make an investment in Sony Picture Entertainment, or vice versa.

Gabler is known for risky and rewarding tastes, having produced original films like “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Life of Pi,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” and “Love, Simon” on her specialty label. Many of these movies are based on literary properties.

A spokesperson for Sony declined to comment. A HarperCollins rep had no immediate comment.