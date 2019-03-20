Elizabeth Debicki Joins Christopher Nolan’s Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

×
By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson are on board to co-star with John David Washington in Christopher Nolan’s next movie, Variety has learned.

Nolan recently finished the script for the currently untitled film and Warner Bros. quickly dated it for July 17, 2020 — a slot the studio often reserves for the director, most recently with “Dunkirk.” Not only was that film a success at the box office, bringing in $526 million worldwide, but it also earned Nolan an Oscar nomination for director, his first in the category.

The project has become one of the more highly coveted ones in Hollywood, even though most of the industry has been kept in the dark about everything from casting to plot details. One insider described the pic as a massive action blockbuster, which will again be shown in Imax.

Nolan is also producing along with his partner Emma Thomas. Production is set to commence later this year.

Debicki is coming off a huge year, having starred in Netflix’s “Cloverfield Paradox” and “Widows” while also voicing a character in “Peter Rabbit.” She recently wrapped production on the upcoming HBO horror series “Lovecraft Country.” She is repped by CAA and United Agents.

Pattinson has a busy 2019 ahead of him with Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse,” “The King” at Netflix, and “Waiting for the Barbarians” all expected to bow this year. He can next be seen in Claire Denis’ “High Life.”

He is repped by WME, the Curtis Brown Group, and 3 Arts Entertainment. The Pattinson news was first reported by Collider.

