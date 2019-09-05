×

Elizabeth Avellan Acquires Remake Rights to ‘The Whistler’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Alief LLC

“Spy Kids” and “Predators” producer Elizabeth Avellan has acquired remake rights to supernatural thriller “The Whistler,” pacting with production-distribution Alief which is world premiering “Zana” at Toronto.

Gisberg Bermúdez, who co-wrote, directed, co-produced and edited the original movie, will now helm the English-language adaptation.

Aiming to launch an English-language franchise, Avellán will produce the remake through her company Eya Productions; Bermudez’s La Rue Films and Alief co-produce.

The Whistler” is set to open in U.S. theaters on Sept. 6 via Dark Star Productions. This will be followed by a VOD release via Uncork’d Entertainment. The original feature  is described by Alief as “‘The Conjuring’ meets ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’” in an “elliptical” retelling of the myth. It was inspired by a Venezuelan/Colombian folklore bogeyman whose presence is announced by his whistling. In Bermúdez’s Spanish-language original, a father seeks to unearth the origin of the Whistler’s curse in order to halt the gradual possession of his daughter by the avenging entity.

Related

“As a six- year old sitting around a campfire one summer in Venezuela, I was introduced to ‘The Whistler,’” said Avellan, who is Venezuelan.

“The eerie powerful sound of that whistle from afar that gets closer and closer still fills my imagination and grips me with wonder and fear to this day.”

Avellan aims “to create a series of films about “The Whistler” with director Gisberg Bermudez’ style of storytelling, marrying images, sound and music in different settings,” she added.

The inspiration for the English-language remake is “a combination of great American classics and horror films from Asia,” said Bermúdez, citing “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Rosemary’s Baby,” along  with “The Wailing” and “Bedeviled and promising “intrinsic  elevated horror and suspense.”

He added: “‘The Whistler’ is my new representation of evil, feared and loved by spectators but always inviting [them] to know more about his depth as a character.”

“The Whistler” held its international premiere in December at the opening night of Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre Fantastic Film Festival where it won Best Ibero-American Feature. “The Whistler” DVD was released Sept 2nd in UK retailers via Matchbox Films.

Produced by Crossing Bridges Films (Kosovo), On Film (Albania) and Alief, psychological drama “Zana,” the feature debut of Kosova’s Antoneta Kastrati, world premieres in Toronto’s Discovery section on Saturday. Alief handles world sales.

CREDIT: Alief LLC

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Diane Weyermann’s portrait on Monday, August

    Participant Media Promotes Diane Weyermann to Chief Content Officer

    Participant Media has promoted longtime executive Diane Weyermann to the newly created post of chief content officer. In her new role, Weyermann will focus on documentary film and TV, alongside department senior VPs Elise Pearlstein (film) and Miura Kite (TV), while working with CEO David Linde and the company’s newly announced heads of narrative film, [...]

  • Elizabeth Avellan Acquires Remake Rights to

    Elizabeth Avellan Acquires Remake Rights to ‘The Whistler’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Spy Kids” and “Predators” producer Elizabeth Avellan has acquired remake rights to supernatural thriller “The Whistler,” pacting with production-distribution Alief which is world premiering “Zana” at Toronto. Gisberg Bermúdez, who co-wrote, directed, co-produced and edited the original movie, will now helm the English-language adaptation. Aiming to launch an English-language franchise, Avellán will produce the remake [...]

  • Beta Cinema Boards ‘Nowhere Special’ Starring

    Beta Cinema Boards Uberto Pasolini’s ‘Nowhere Special’ Starring James Norton

    Beta Cinema has boarded “Nowhere Special” and will sell the Uberto Pasolini film internationally. “The Full Monty” producer Pasolini directs from his own screenplay. Based on true events, the movie stars James Norton (“McMafia”) as, John, a window cleaner who has dedicated his life to bringing up his son on his own. When John is [...]

  • TIFF Programmer Reardon Aims to Add

    TIFF Programmer Kiva Reardon Aims to Add to Voices on Screen

    While curating a retrospective on Arab women filmmakers at the TIFF Cinematheque in Toronto earlier this summer, programmer Kiva Reardon considered how the foregrounding of marginalized and underrepresented cinematic voices could make an impact in 2019. “We’ll always have tent-pole, staple retrospectives for big familiar names in North America that tend to be European, white [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina

    Variety Studio at Toronto Film Festival Returns With Stars and Filmmakers

    Variety is returning to the Toronto Film Festival with its annual interview studio in partnership with AT&T. Running from Friday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 9, the Variety Studio presented by AT&T will include interviews with cast members and directors from the top films premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. Interviews with talent such as [...]

  • Moffie

    Venice Film Review: 'Moffie'

    The Afrikaans word “moffie” is South Africa’s answer to “faggot”: an anti-gay slur used liberally and illiberally across the country’s tangle of languages, in casual playground teasing or brutal bigoted assault alike. If it sounds ineffectively soft and silly on the tongue, trust that it can land with the targeted force of a bullet. We [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad