Elisabeth Moss, Susan Sarandon Set for Women’s Rights Movie ‘Call Jane’

Elisabeth Moss
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Elisabeth Moss and Susan Sarandon have signed on for “Call Jane,” which follows a 1960s underground abortion movement in the U.S. Sian Heder (“Tallulah”) will helm the picture. Moss will produce along with Robbie Brenner, the Oscar-nominated producer of “Dallas Buyers Club,” under her Unburdened Entertainment shingle.

Moss will play Joy, a traditional housewife who falls pregnant. She then finds the Janes, an underground abortion movement led by Virginia (Sarandon). They save her life and give her a sense of purpose: to help other women take control of their destinies.

“The Jane Collective is an important and fascinating part of our history, especially for women,” Moss said. “We see their story unfold through the eyes of Joy, a complex character who represents many women caught between one period of time and the next.

“It’s also frighteningly relevant and timely to be telling this story right now, and I know, with Sian at the helm, it’s going to be an honest and brave film.”

Brenner added: “As a woman and a mother of two girls, I feel a responsibility with ‘Call Jane’ to tell the incredible story of these brave women at a time when women’s rights and empowerment hangs in the balance.”

Protagonist has international rights and will introduce the movie to buyers at the EFM in Berlin. Endeavor Content and ICM Partners are handling North America.

The film is in pre-production and, along with Moss and Brenner, Kevin McKeon and David Wulf are producing. Michelle Mason Vella and the script’s writers, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, will executive produce.

