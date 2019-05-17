×
Elijah Wood’s Horror-Comedy ‘Come to Daddy’ Bought by Saban for U.S.

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Come to Daddy
CREDIT: Tribeca Film Festival

Saban Films has bought the U.S. rights to the Elijah Wood horror-comedy “Come to Daddy.”

Saban, which is planning a theatrical release, announced the deal on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival, where XYZ Films represents “Come to Daddy” for international sales.

“Come to Daddy” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month. Wood portrays a man in his thirties who travels to a remote Oregon cabin to reconnect with his estranged father following a surprise invitation. Stephen McHattie and Martin Donovan also star.

Ant Timpson, a producer on “Turbo Kid” and “The ABCs of Death,” made his feature directorial debut on “Come to Daddy.” Timpson helmed from a screenplay by Toby Harvard, based on an idea by Timpson.

Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall produced for Los Angeles-based Nowhere, alongside Daniel Bekerman for Toronto’s Scythia Films, Katie Holly of Dublin’s Blinder Films, Emma Slade for New Zealand-based Firefly Films and Harvard. Tango Entertainment financed the Canada-New Zealand-Ireland co-production, with support from the New Zealand Film Commission, Telefilm, Blinder Films and Egg Post Production.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

“‘Come to Daddy’s’ horror and comedy mix is perfectly balanced and creates a wonderfully wild atmosphere that’ll keep audiences guessing — all the way through,” Bromiley said.

  Come to Daddy

