Eli Roth to Produce Horror Script ’10-31′ for Orion Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Eli Roth
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Orion Pictures has acquired “10-31,” a sought-after horror script from screenwriters Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble.

The script is based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles, and will be produced by Eli Roth and Roger Birnbaum’s Arts District Entertainment, alongside John Zaozirny’s Bellevue Productions. Michael Besman will serve as executive producer on behalf of Arts District Entertainment.

“Very rarely do you get a script that grabs you by the throat, holds you until the last page, and gives you nightmares after,” Roth said. “I don’t want to reveal too much, but this is one of the best, scariest premises for a horror film that I have read in years. Slasher films are my favorite subgenre of horror, and this script has all the ingredients of a new classic. We are very excited to make this film with Orion, who we have a long relationship with, and who understand what it takes to make a no holds barred scary movie.”

The horror thriller follows a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick-or-treating and discovers a note inside a candy wrapper that says there’s a killer loose on her block.

“’10-31′ is exactly the type of movie that Eli and I have been looking to make for Arts District Entertainment: Smart, elevated genre for a wide audience,” Birnbaum said. “The writing has originality, style, elegance, and most of all, real tension and scares. We look forward to a great production with Orion.”

Dan Kagan will oversee production on behalf of Orion Pictures.

Shorr recently worked on the Paramount thriller “Infinite,” starring Mark Wahlberg, which is set to go into production this fall. Gamble and Shorr last collaborated on the film “Office Uprising.”

Roth is represented by WME; Birnbaum is represented by Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman; Shorr and Gamble are represented by Bellevue Productions; and Charles is represented by Bellevue Productions and UTA.

    Eli Roth to Produce Horror Script '10-31' for Orion Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

