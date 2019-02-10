×
‘El Principe’ Sells to North America, Germany (EXCLUSIVE)

El Principe
CREDIT: EL OTRO FILM

Sebastián Muñoz’s drama “El Principe” has closed key major territory deals before its European Film Market premiere, licensing North America (Artsploitation Films) and Germany/Austria (Salzgeber).

Sold by Patra Spanou, “El Princípe,” which proved a standout at works-in-progress strands of Chile’s Sanfic and Spain’s San Sebastián festival, has also sold to Poland (Tongariro Releasing). Chilean production house Jirafa, which runs a highly select distribution operation, will release “El Príncipe” in its native Chile.

Starring Gastón Pauls (“Nine Queens”) and Alfredo Castro (“Tony Manero,” “Post Mortem”), “El Principe” is set in 1970 Chile as Jaime enters prison, having murdered his best friend, and establishes a bond with “El Potro,” one of the jail’s most powerful inmates.

“El Principe” turns on two universal concepts, Muñoz told Variety: “Desire” and “human beings’ need to love and be loved.” The film is set in prison because “locked-up men only have each other and seek affection and ‘black love’ as a form of freedom crossed with desire,” he added.

In addition, he added, Jaime’s narcissism is “a true reflection of current society.”

