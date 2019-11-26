×

IDFA: Egyptian Director Marianne Khoury on Her Personal Ties to ‘Let’s Talk’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Let's Talk by Marianne Khoury
CREDIT: Courtesy Cairo Film Festival

“Let’s Talk,” which interweaves a treasure trove of archive material with cinematic conversations between four women from different generations in the family of late great Egyptian master Youssef Chahine, is a quintessentially personal project for director Marianne Khoury.

Chahine, who was Arab cinema’s leading light for over half a century, was her uncle. It’s a family in which life and movies are closely intertwined.

Which is why Khoury in making this doc – that is world premiering in competition at IDFA and segueing rapidly to a plum competition slot at the Cairo Film Festival – insisted that she produce it herself through Misr International Films, the storied Cairo-based production company that her family has been running for over half a century.

Khoury, who besides being a director is also a producer and a writer, spent years gathering material for this unique project being sold internationally by France’s Pyramide Films.

“Chahine” gave her tapes that he had recorded with his own mother before shooting “Alexandria…Why,” the autobiographical drama about his youth in Cairo. “He told me: ‘this is for you!’ He knew that one day I would use them,” Khoury recalls.

Popular on Variety

Over time she assembled materials largely from family archives. Besides tapes recorded by Chahine, they comprise sound recordings and photos, as well as videos of her mother, her grandmother and her uncle.

But for a long spell Khoury wasn’t ready to take the plunge. It wasn’t until after her third documentary, “Shadows,” about personal and social perceptions of the mentally ill, which went to Venice in 2010, that she felt “emotionally more ready.”

The trigger was her daughter, Sara, during a time when she was in Paris on break from her film studies in Cuba.

“I wanted her to learn about the family legacy…she is an important part of the whole process,” says Khoury,” who adds: “For both of us, doing the film kind of liberated us from a lot of things.”

So Khoury chose a narrative that takes its cue from archival footage which she interspersed with, as the doc’s core, a conversation with her daughter “about life, death, identity, cinema, our dreams and love.”

“We confront secrets and pains, and through some existential and emotional questions we delve into the history of our family, our identity and our geographic roots.”

 

More Film

  • 'I Love You I Miss You

    IDFA Film Review: 'I Love You I Miss You I Hope I See You Before I Die'

    “I’m worried, Mom,” says preschool-age Jade, as she nuzzles her mother Betty’s leg in a down-at-heel backyard. When pressed as to the source of her worry, the answer is both plain and quite troubling: “I don’t know.” Inchoate anxiety and a wild, fanciful imagination vie for space in a young girl’s psyche in “I Love [...]

  • Let's Talk by Marianne Khoury

    IDFA: Egyptian Director Marianne Khoury on Her Personal Ties to 'Let's Talk'

    “Let’s Talk,” which interweaves a treasure trove of archive material with cinematic conversations between four women from different generations in the family of late great Egyptian master Youssef Chahine, is a quintessentially personal project for director Marianne Khoury. Chahine, who was Arab cinema’s leading light for over half a century, was her uncle. It’s a [...]

  • Apollo 13

    Concert Review: 'Apollo 13' Revisited With Live to Picture Performance

    A screening of “Apollo 13,” Ron Howard’s dramatization of the “successful failure” mission to the moon in 1970, doubled as a touching tribute to the film’s late composer, James Horner. The American Youth Symphony performed Horner’s entire score, live to picture, at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Saturday. The composer died in a plane crash in [...]

  • Maya Hawke Charlie Plummer Andrea Riseborough

    Film News Roundup: Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer, Andrea Riseborough Join 'Please Baby Please'

    In today’s film news roundup, Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer and Andrea Riseborough have joined “Please Baby Please,” “Downhill” gets a release date, “Jumanji: The Next Level” will open early in China and “Bully” finds a new home. CASTINGS Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer and Andrea Riseborough have joined the cast of romance-drama “Please Baby Please.” Amanda [...]

  • La Mami

    IDFA Film Review: 'La Mami'

    Loath as one is to make even a glancing comparison, it’s hard not to think of Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” for at least one short scene in “La Mami”: The camera observes calmly as a tiled floor is mopped by a pair of caretakers, sudsy water splashing across the surface in scalloped waves, only to be [...]

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    Film Review: '1917'

    How do you define heroism? For more than a century, movies have shaped our collective idea of the individuals and actions that qualify, often making the word appear out of reach to ordinary mortals. Now, along comes Sam Mendes’ “1917” to smash those assumptions, revisiting a day in World War I when two ordinary British [...]

  • A Media Voz

    Habanero Film Sales Snaps Up ‘In a Whisper,’ World Premiered at IDFA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brazil-based Habanero Film Sales has snagged the international sales rights to “In a Whisper” (A Media Voz), a moving autoethnographic documentary about two childhood friends who, as part of the Cuban diaspora, find themselves far away from home and from each other. Docu had its world premiere on Saturday at IDFA where it received a standing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad