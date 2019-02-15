×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Editors Guild President Blasts Oscars Plan: ‘It Just Isn’t a Good Idea’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/REX/Shutterstock

Editors Guild President Alan Heim has joined the chorus of dissent to the Academy’s plans to present four Oscar categories during commercial breaks and air the moments in condensed form later in the telecast.

In an email sent Thursday night to the 8,100 members of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, Heim voiced his union’s opposition to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision, which will affect the awards for best film editing, cinematography, live-action short, and makeup and hairstyling when those are presented on Feb. 24. He asked AMPAS to reverse its decision, which was announced on Feb. 11.

“It doesn’t matter which categories are affected this year or next; none of them should be,” he said. “The very idea is anathema to the collaborative nature of filmmaking. The Academy has historically honored ALL of the crafts involved in filmmaking and the search for better TV ratings shouldn’t affect that. We have always been told that the Academy honors the very best in filmmaking, but removing some categories from equal acknowledgement on the air seems to contradict that narrative.”

Related

Heim won the Academy Award for best film editing in 1980 for “All That Jazz” and was nominated in the category in 1977 for “Network.”

“I have tremendous respect for the Academy’s Board of Governors,” he added. “I know they never intended any disrespect to the ‘below the line’ crafts. And as editors we understand the value of effective, concise storytelling. But, when a change is so difficult to explain to the audience, perhaps it just isn’t a good idea.”

The Intl. Cinematographers Guild, the American Society of Cinematographers and the American Cinema Editors have also voiced opposition to the plan, along with numerous directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan and Spike Lee and actors including Brad Pitt, Emma Stone and George Clooney.

The full text of Heim’s letter to Editors Guild members appears below:

Dear members,

In its mandate to shorten the Academy Awards’ telecast, the Academy has insulted all of us who work “below the line.” Many of our members and those of other IATSE Locals are understandably upset.

The people who watch the Awards across the nation and the world should be fully exposed to ALL of the crafts that go into the creation of a film.  The Awards should be entertaining but they are also an opportunity to enrich the film-going experience of the audience by informing them of the creativity our crafts bring to every project. How many people over the years have been motivated to pursue careers in film after watching the Awards? The educational value may be even more important than the entertainment.

It doesn’t matter which categories are affected this year or next; none of them should be. The very idea is anathema to the collaborative nature of filmmaking. The Academy has historically honored ALL of the crafts involved in filmmaking and the search for better TV ratings shouldn’t affect that. We have always been told that the Academy honors the very best in filmmaking, but removing some categories from equal acknowledgement on the air seems to contradict that narrative.

There is much outcry for the Academy to reverse its decision, and the Motion Picture Editors Guild joins those voices. If it does not reverse its decision, let us all do everything we can to see that this demeaning experiment will not be repeated.

Yours in solidarity,

Alan Heim, ACE
President, Motion Picture Editors Guild IATSE Local 700

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    Editors Guild President Blasts Oscars Plan: 'It Just Isn’t a Good Idea'

    Editors Guild President Alan Heim has joined the chorus of dissent to the Academy’s plans to present four Oscar categories during commercial breaks and air the moments in condensed form later in the telecast. In an email sent Thursday night to the 8,100 members of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, Heim voiced his union’s opposition [...]

  • Todd Strauss-Schulson

    Film News Roundup: 'Isn't It Romantic' Director Sets Comedy 'Silent Retreat' at Miramax

    In today’s film news roundup, Miramax has set up the comedy “Silent Retreat,” sci-fi romance “Clara” and “Cold Case Hammarskjold” get distribution and Olivia Wilde is honored for directing “Booksmart.” PROJECT UNVEILED Miramax has set up the comedy “Silent Retreat” with “Isn’t It Romantic” director Todd Strauss-Schulson attached to helm from a script he co-wrote [...]

  • American Society of Cinematographers

    Cinematographers Blast Academy Response on Oscar Telecast Exclusions

    Cinematographers opposing the decision to curtail four Oscar presentations on the telecast have blasted the Academy’s latest attempt to assuage concerns about the move. The group responded Thursday to officers of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors, sending a letter Wednesday night to its membership, asserting that no award category [...]

  • Velvet Buzzsaw Zawe Ashton

    Zawe Ashton Almost Quit Acting Before Her 'Velvet Buzzsaw' Breakthrough

    In many ways, “Velvet Buzzsaw” never should have happened for Zawe Ashton. A literal art house movie, Dan Gilroy’s latest explores the intersection of art and commerce as members of the L.A. art scene, from Jake Gyllenhaal’s critic to Rene Russo’s gallery owner, find themselves haunted by a series of paintings. Trippy and original, with [...]

  • Holly Edwards

    Skydance Animation Names Holly Edwards President Under John Lasseter

    Skydance Animation head John Lasseter and his CEO David Ellison have named longtime executive Holly Edwards as president of the division, Variety has learned. Edwards replaces outgoing president Bill Damaschke, and will serve as Lasseter’s right hand in business dealings, as the former Pixar head sets his creative goals, an individual familiar with the company [...]

  • Ivanhoe Pictures

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Production Company Developing 'Baccarat Queen' Gambling Movie

    Ivanhoe Pictures, which produced “Crazy Rich Asians,” has partnered with Jeffrey Sharp and Sharp Independent Pictures to finance and co-produce “The Baccarat Queen” about Chinese gambler Cheung Yin “Kelly” Sun. The project is inspired by Michael Kaplan’s article “The Baccarat Machine,” published in Cigar Aficionado, about Sun amassing millions of dollars of winnings by teaming [...]

  • Jason Momoa Dune

    Jason Momoa Joins Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem in 'Dune' Reboot

    “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is in negotiations to join Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. If a deal closes, he would join a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya. Momoa will portray Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster in the house of Atreides who is the right-hand [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad