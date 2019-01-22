Edgar Wright Preps London-Set Psychological Horror Movie, Talks ‘Baby Driver 2’

Edgar Wright’s next project will be a psychological horror film set in London’s Soho district and with a female lead. The writer and helmer also says a first draft of “Baby Driver 2” is ready.

Wright spoke of the projects to British film magazine Empire. The horror movie will shoot this summer and is based on a screenplay by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, whose credits include Showtime series “Penny Dreadful.” She is also working on Sam Mendes’ upcoming World War I movie “1917” and DreamWorks’ Steven Spielberg-produced adaptation of “The Voyeur’s Motel,” which Mendes will direct.

“I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright said. “With ‘Hot Fuzz’ and ‘Shaun of the Dead’ you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Wright also talked about the “Baby Driver” sequel, promising new characters and to “take the story further” in the next installment.

After the success of the first film, the writer-director told Variety: “‘Baby Driver’ is not just an action film. It’s more like an action musical.”

The timing of the production and release of “Baby Driver 2” is not known.