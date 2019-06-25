Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp Join Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” has rounded out its cast, with veteran actors Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp among the stars signing on for the latest movie from the “Baby Driver” director.

Stamp can currently be seen in Netflix hit “Murder Mystery” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Rigg’s recent roles include Olenna Tyrell in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” The British star of stage and screen also picked up the Variety Icon Award in Cannes earlier this year.

The roster of other talent coming on board “Last Night in Soho,” which is being produced by Wright and Working Title Films, includes Rita Tushingham (“Doctor Zhivago”), Michael Ajao (“Attack the Block”) and Synnøve Karlsen (“Medici”).

The new names join the previously announced Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and Matt Smith in the film. Production is underway on the London-set psychological thriller, which Wright is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with “Penny Dreadful” scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Nira Park, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Wright are producing.

Plot and character details are being kept tightly under wraps. Shooting in recent days has taken place in the titular Soho district in Central London. Focus Features and Film4 co-financed the film, and Focus and Universal Pictures International will distribute it worldwide.

Stamp is represented by United Agents and Authentic Talent Management. Rigg is represented by Dalzell and Beresford. Tushingham is represented by Milburn Browning Associates, Ajao by United Agents, and Karlsen by Independent Talent and Anonymous Content.