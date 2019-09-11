Eddie Murphy Talks ‘Dolemite,’ Representation in the Film Industry and Netflix

Eddie Murphy, director Craig Brewer and the cast of “Dolemite Is My Name” swung by the Variety Studio over the weekend to talk about their Rudy Ray Moore biopic.

When asked about how much progress Hollywood has made since the days Moore, who struggled mightily in the 1970s to get blacksploitation classic “Dolemite” onto the big screen, Murphy said that the playing field for black filmmakers and actors isn’t equal to that of whites in 2019, but that conditions have improved tremendously the past few decades.

He also spoke about Netflix and the current state of the industry.

