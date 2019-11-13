×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eddie Murphy on Making ‘Coming to America’ Sequel: ‘I’m Just Over the Moon’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All

Eddie Murphy revealed how he chose his “Dolemite Is My Name” director Craig Brewer to helm his “Coming to America” sequel.

Murphy, who starred in and created the story for the original 1988 romantic comedy, chatted about “Coming to America” — and much more — with former co-star Antonio Banderas for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

“I figured out a way to connect the dots — there has to be some kind of record, I don’t know if there’s ever been a sequel 30 years afterward — that’s what we’re doing now,” Murphy said about developing the “Coming to America” sequel. “I’m just over the moon how it’s turning out. I used the same director that I used for ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ and some of the actors. [Dolemite] went so well that we just wound up on this next project.”

Murphy and Banderas, who previously co-starred on three “Shrek” films, reflected on not getting the chance to actually work with each other.

“The interesting thing about us, is that we did three movies together, but we never worked together. We met each other in promotion,” Banderas said.

“Three really, really special movies that will be around after we’re gone, and we weren’t even in a room the same time we did it,” Murphy said.

“I’m working on, what I think is the project of my life,” Banderas said after Murphy asked what projects he had in the works. “Not so many people know that I am coming from theater. I bought a theater, I found the most romantic way to ruin myself. We are opening now with an American musical, we’re doing ‘A Chorus Line’ because it’s a beautiful reflection about actors from the inside. It’s a beautifully structured musical that sends a message to young people.”

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue is on newsstands now. The Emmy-nominated companion series will air on PBS stations and the World Channel starting in January. Check back for more from Murphy, Banderas and the other actors from this year’s film season.

Watch more from the interview below:

More Film

  • 'Lost in London' film rehearsals, at

    AFM: Germany's Tiberius Acquires Woody Harrelson's Comedy 'Lost in London' (EXCLUSIVE)

    German distributor Tiberius Film has acquired the local rights to Woody Harrelson’s comedy “Lost in London” at the American Film Market, as well as two films from Russian producer Central Partnership – action movie “The Ninth” and horror thriller “The Widow.” “Lost in London,” Harrelson’s directorial debut, was experimental. It was shot over a single [...]

  • Coming to America

    Eddie Murphy on Making 'Coming to America' Sequel: 'I'm Just Over the Moon'

    Eddie Murphy revealed how he chose his “Dolemite Is My Name” director Craig Brewer to helm his “Coming to America” sequel. Murphy, who starred in and created the story for the original 1988 romantic comedy, chatted about “Coming to America” — and much more — with former co-star Antonio Banderas for “Variety Studio: Actors on [...]

  • Antonio Banderas Actors on Actors

    Antonio Banderas Reveals How His Priorities Changed After His Heart Attack

    Antonio Banderas used his recent heart attack to fuel his performance in Pedro Almodóvar’s film “Pain and Glory.” Banderas — who suffered a cardiac arrest two years ago — discussed how it fueled his performances and changed his priorities during a conversation with former co-star Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) for “Variety Studio: Actors [...]

  • Robert Pattinson Twilight Was Weird

    Robert Pattinson Finds the Whole ‘Twilight’ Premise 'Weird'

    While speaking with Jennifer Lopez for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Robert Pattinson confessed that the blockbuster “Twilight” series always struck him as a profoundly “weird” saga. “It’s a weird story, ‘Twilight.’ It’s not just like – it’s strange how people responded a lot to it. I guess the books are very romantic, but at [...]

  • Robert Pattinson

    Robert Pattinson Says Actors Only Go Method When They’re Playing A--holes

    Robert Pattinson is no fan of method acting, as he told Jennifer Lopez during an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. Discussing his work in the nightmarish drama “The Lighthouse,” Pattinson revealed the psychological challenges that come with playing a character who slowly descends into madness. “It was a kind of no limit part, [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Batman Actors on Actors

    Robert Pattinson Thinks Jennifer Lopez Would Make an 'Awesome' Batman

    From his iconic portrayal of a lovestruck vampire in the “Twilight” series to his latest role as a disturbed lighthouse keeper in director Robert Eggers’ frightening drama “The Lighthouse,” it’s clear that Robert Pattinson is drawn to playing dark and brooding characters. While that might make his casting as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ upcoming [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad