Ed Skrein Joins John Boyega in Legal Drama ‘Naked Singularity’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ed Skrein is set to join John Boyega and Olivia Cooke in the legal drama “A Naked Singularity” with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions on board to produce.

The movie is based on Sergio De La Pava’s debut novel, which centers on a successful New York public defender whose life begins to unravel after he loses his first case. Attorney De La Pava self-published the book in 2008 and won the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for Debut Fiction after it was re-published in 2012.

It’s currently unknown who Skrein would be playing.

Chase Palmer, one of the co-writers of the “It” screenplay, is on board to direct from a script by David Matthews. Scott Free and Tony Ganz are producing, while 3311 Productions is financing.

Skrein, who broke out as Ryan Reynolds’ nemesis in the first “Deadpool,” is also known for being the first actor to play Daario Naharis in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” He also appeared in Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel,” which James Cameron produced, and Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.” He will be playing the villain in “Maleficent 2” alongside Angelina Jolie.

He most recently finished filming Roland Emmerich’s World War II drama “Midway” which also stars Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Luke Evans and Patrick Wilson.

He is repped by CAA and 42.