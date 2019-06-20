‘Easy A’ Spinoff in the Works From Original Screenwriter (EXCLUSIVE)

Nearly a decade after the success of “Easy A,” a spinoff of the coming-of-age comedy is in the works. Sources tell Variety that Screen Gems has appointed Bert Royal, who penned the first script, to write and direct the upcoming movie.

Insiders stress that the film is still in early development, as Royal is still in the process of writing the screenplay. After “Easy A” became a breakout hit, the studio opted to task him with directing duties as well. The spinoff will mark Royal’s directorial debut. Zanne Devine is returning to executive produce.

Will Gluck directed 2010’s “Easy A,” a teen comedy about a clean-cut high school student who relies on the school’s rumor mill to advance her social standing. It became a surprise hit, earning $75 million worldwide, while also solidifying its star Emma Stone on the A-list for leading ladies in Hollywood.

Insiders tell Variety the spinoff will be set at the same high school and will explore many of the same themes as the original “Easy A.” That hints that Stone is unlikely to return for the follow-up, as the forthcoming installment will focus on a new group of students and teachers.

Royal previously penned the TV series “Recovery Road” for Freeform. He is repped by CAA, Writ Large, and attorney Adam Keller.