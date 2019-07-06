×

Nicki Minaj, Henry Winkler and More Rattled After Second Earthquake

A cone indicates the localization of a crack in the road after an earthquake near Ridgecrest shook Southern California, USA, 04 July 2019. Earlier on the same day, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Southern California. It's epicenter is located 150 miles north of Los Angeles near the cities of Ridgecrest and Trona.Earthquake aftermath in Ridgecrest, California, USA - 04 Jul 2019
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutters

A number of stars were left unsettled by Friday night’s 7.1 earthquake, the second in two days in the Los Angeles area.

“That earthquake was intense,” wrote Nicki Minaj, one of several music artists who commented on the seismic event. She was also joined by a number of film and television celebrities including Henry Winkler, Busy Phillips, Kumail Nanjiani, Paris Jackson, Drake Bell, Kylie Jenner and Gabrielle Union as well as celebrity chef Jose Andres who is helping open a relief kitchen in the affected area.

“That earthquake was terrifying. Really thought it was the one,” wrote Nanjiani.

“To the residents of#Ridgecrest We are thinking of you during this incredibly stressful time…,” wrote Winkler.

The quake, which originated 11 miles outside of Ridge crest, is the largest in 20 years in Southern California and occurred just one day after Thursday’s 6.4 earthquake in the same area. While the earthquake did cause several instances of structural damage and fires, there were no reports of death or serious injury.

In Los Angeles, the earthquake halted rides at several amusement parks including Disneyland and Six Flags Magic Mountain in addition to causing a short lull in Friday night’s Dodgers game. However, rides quickly reopened Saturday morning.

See more reactions to the earthquake below:

