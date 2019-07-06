Nicki Minaj, Henry Winkler and More Rattled After Second Earthquake

A number of stars were left unsettled by Friday night’s 7.1 earthquake, the second in two days in the Los Angeles area.

“That earthquake was intense,” wrote Nicki Minaj, one of several music artists who commented on the seismic event. She was also joined by a number of film and television celebrities including Henry Winkler, Busy Phillips, Kumail Nanjiani, Paris Jackson, Drake Bell, Kylie Jenner and Gabrielle Union as well as celebrity chef Jose Andres who is helping open a relief kitchen in the affected area.

“That earthquake was terrifying. Really thought it was the one,” wrote Nanjiani.

“To the residents of#Ridgecrest We are thinking of you during this incredibly stressful time…,” wrote Winkler.

The quake, which originated 11 miles outside of Ridge crest, is the largest in 20 years in Southern California and occurred just one day after Thursday’s 6.4 earthquake in the same area. While the earthquake did cause several instances of structural damage and fires, there were no reports of death or serious injury.

In Los Angeles, the earthquake halted rides at several amusement parks including Disneyland and Six Flags Magic Mountain in addition to causing a short lull in Friday night’s Dodgers game. However, rides quickly reopened Saturday morning.

See more reactions to the earthquake below:

I feel bad for every animal thats dealing with earthquakes and fireworks this week :( pls keep ur babies close. I miss mine so so so much and wish I could hold him. — h (@halsey) July 6, 2019

To the residents of#Ridgecrest We are thinking of you during this incredibly stressful time… — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2019

That earthquake was intense — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2019

Since I had a kid I've kept running shoes and water next to my bed and also in my car. The running shoes had never occurred to me before, I guess? I think it's a good thing to do, is what I'm saying, even if you don't have a kid. Also. I bought those earthquake kits from Amazon. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 6, 2019

That earthquake was terrifying. Really thought it was the one. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 6, 2019

my poor dog was so scared from that earthquake just now. it felt super small from where i’m at but she literally sprinted up the stairs looking for me — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 6, 2019

The earthquake hit while we were performing Mysterious Circumstances, @GeffenPlayhouse. We stopped and rocked and rolled for a bit. When it was done the audience gave a huge round of applause. It was the most joyous and unearned ovation I've ever received – that I know of. — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) July 6, 2019

Who felt that earthquake?! pic.twitter.com/QwKyQEDYaM — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 6, 2019

These earthquakes 😫😫 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 6, 2019

Dude. Come on son #EarthquakeLA — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 6, 2019