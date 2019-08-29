×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dylan O’Brien to Star Opposite Mark Wahlberg in ‘Infinite’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dylan O'Brien'Bumblebee' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Dylan O’Brien has joined Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action thriller “Infinite,” sources tell Variety.

“Kingsman” actress Sophie Cookson will also appear in the film with “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua helming.

Infinite” is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which centers on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old society and decides to join their ranks. Ian Shorr is adapting the story for the screen.

Details of O’Brien’s role have not been revealed.

John Zaozirny will produce the Paramount film alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian of Di Bonaventura Pictures. Rafi Crohn is the executive producer.

“Infinite” is set to bow Aug. 7, 2020, with production scheduled to begin this fall.

Best known for his roles in MTV’s “Teen Wolf” series and Fox’s “Maze Runner” franchise, O’Brien will appear in two features in the next year: Eone’s mystery thriller “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell” and Paramount’s post-apocalyptic comedy “Monster Problems.” He was most recently seen in the final “Maze Runner” installment, “Maze Runner: The Death Cure.”

O’Brien is repped by WME and Principal Entertainment LA.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Dylan O'Brien'Bumblebee' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Dylan O'Brien to Star Opposite Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dylan O’Brien has joined Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action thriller “Infinite,” sources tell Variety. “Kingsman” actress Sophie Cookson will also appear in the film with “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua helming. “Infinite” is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which centers on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess [...]

  • Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons in 'Love,

    Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons to Star in 'Love, Weddings and Other Disasters'

    Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons are set to star in the independent romantic comedy “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters” with Dennis Dugan directing from his own script. Fortitude will introduce “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters” to buyers at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. The female-driven, multi-story rom-com follows the people who work to create the [...]

  • Mickey Gilbert The Wold Bunch

    Meet Mickey Gilbert, Hollywood's Veteran Western Stuntman

    Among the true legends of Hollywood’s stunt profession, Mickey Gilbert has always performed a notch above the rest. The stunt double for Robert Redford from 1969’s “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” through 2018’s “The Old Man & the Gun,” Gilbert has more than 100 film and TV credits as a stunt coordinator and a [...]

  • 'Marriage Story' Review: A New High

    Venice Film Review: 'Marriage Story'

    “Marriage Story” is the Noah Baumbach movie we’ve been waiting for. It’s better than good; it’s more than just accomplished. After 10 features, released over a quarter century of filmmaking (his debut, “Kicking and Screaming,” came out in 1995; his other films include “The Squid and the Whale,” “Greenberg,” and “Frances Ha”), this, at long [...]

  • Fernando Meirelles The Two Popes

    Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Fernando Meirelles' 'The Two Popes'

    Netflix has debuted the first trailer for Fernando Meirelles’ “The Two Popes,” starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. Hopkins stars as Pope Benedict XVI and Pryce as current pontiff Pope Francis in an intimate story about one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the Catholic Church’s history. Frustrated with the direction of the church, [...]

  • Alan Taylor and Jane Wu

    Production Artist Jane Wu Smashes Glass Ceiling With Her Work on Action Movies

    “If no one is dying, nothing is exploding and no one is trying to kill each other, you shouldn’t be calling me,” says Jane Wu, a storyboard artist with credits including “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Mulan.” Wu is one of the few women who work in this [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad