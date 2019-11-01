Dwayne Johnson To Produce and Star in Film About UFC Champ Mark Kerr

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has found his next role to add to his extremely busy slate. The pro-wrestler-turned-Hollywood-multi-hyphenate will star as MMA fighter and UFC champ Mark Kerr.

The project marks Johnson’s first true dramatic role in his career, which has been full of successful comedies, family fare and action flicks.

Johnson will produce through his production company, Seven Bucks Productions with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, and frequent collaborator Beau Flynn. The project is in early development, and no studio is attached yet.

The announcement was made Friday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York where Johnson held a surprise press conference to discuss the role. Johnson was at MSG for UFC 244 where he was the guest presenter for the main even of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal where he will wrap the “BMF” title around the waist of the winner.

Kerr — known as The Smashing Machine, The Titan and The Specimen — is a two-time UFC heavyweight champ, and was widely regarded as the best fighter in the world during his MMA career. He was the subject of a 2002 documentary, “The Smashing Machine,” but his life story has never been reflected in a scripted film. The documentary, which aired on HBO, chronicled his life and career, including his romantic relationships, friendships and addiction to painkillers.

Seven Bucks Productions was behind his “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” as well as “Jumanji” Welcome to the Jungle,” “Rampage” and “San Andreas,” NBC competition series “The Titan Games,” which has been renewed for a second season, and HBO series “Ballers,” which will wrap after its fifth season. The company is also producing Johnson’s upcoming Disney family film, “Jungle Cruise,” Netflix’s big budget “Red Notice” and the “Jumanji” sequel, which hits theaters this December. Johnson and Seven Bucks also have projects set up at Disney Plus and Quibi.