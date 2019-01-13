×
Dwayne Johnson Refutes ‘Fabricated’ U.K. Interview

Dwayne Johnson'Rampage' film premiere, London, UK - 11 Apr 2018
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram Friday to speak out about an interview published by a British tabloid that quoted the actor as “smacking down snowflakes,” stating that it never took place.

“I can’t believe I have to do this again and set the record straight on something again,” he began in the Instagram video. “Earlier today online an interview dropped with me — apparently it was with me — where I was insulting and criticizing millennials.”

The story, titled “The Rock Smacks Down Snowflakes,” was published by the Daily Star Friday, appearing on its front page and billed as exclusive. The online edition of the story was later removed from the publication’s website.

“The interview never took place,” he stated. “Never happened, never said any of those words. Completely untrue. 100% fabricated, I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning.”

“I’ve gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys all around the world over the years and you know it’s not a real DJ interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone because that’s not me,” he continued. “That is not who I am and it’s not what we do. So to the millennials, the interview never happened.”

Johnson was portrayed as skeptical of “PC softies” and the story said he “spoke out after a flood of snowflake stories hit the headlines.”

“So many good people fought for freedom and equality — but this generation (is) looking for a reason to be offended,” the paper attributed to Johnson.

