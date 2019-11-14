×

Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Movie Sets Release Date

Dave McNary

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson’s long-in-development “Black Adam” movie is slated to hit theaters just in time for the holidays.

The New Line Cinema film film will debut on Dec. 22, 2021, five days after the release of James Cameron’s long-gestating “Avatar” sequel.

Johnson has been attached to play the anti-hero for most of this decade. Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on “Jungle Cruise,” will direct.

Black Adam” is a spinoff from Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Shazam!” starring Zachary Levy, which grossed $365 million worldwide earlier this year.

The Black Adam character first appeared in DC Comics during the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an anti-hero in the early 2000s with a disregard for rules and conventions.

“He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, “but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.

