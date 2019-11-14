Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Movie Sets Release Date

Dwayne Johnson’s long-in-development “Black Adam” movie is slated to hit theaters just in time for the holidays.

The New Line Cinema film film will debut on Dec. 22, 2021, five days after the release of James Cameron’s long-gestating “Avatar” sequel.

Johnson has been attached to play the anti-hero for most of this decade. Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on “Jungle Cruise,” will direct.

“Black Adam” is a spinoff from Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Shazam!” starring Zachary Levy, which grossed $365 million worldwide earlier this year.

The Black Adam character first appeared in DC Comics during the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an anti-hero in the early 2000s with a disregard for rules and conventions.

“He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, “but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”