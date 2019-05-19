×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dutch Film Works Moves into International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: DFW

A major new international sales outfit is coming to market. Dutch Film Works (DFW), one of the largest movie distributors in the Benelux region, is moving into film and TV sales. DFW general manager Angela Pruijssers will spearhead the sales effort alongside Charlotte Henskens, who will join from Amsterdam-based Fortissimo Films, where she is director of sales, in June.

The new operation launches out of the gate with Fatt Prods. “My Best Friend Anne Frank” and “Penoza the Movie,” a feature based on NL Film’s popular Dutch series of the same name, which was remade as “Red Widow” for ABC in the U.S.

DFW is in Cannes in buying mode and has picked up movies including AGC’s “Moonfall.” It is also readying the launch of an international sales arm, DFW Intl. The sales division will have a presence at the major film and TV markets, starting with Mipcom in October — the global TV biz’s largest annual confab.

Utrecht-based DFW has previously brokered some sales deals, including one for De Mensen’s buzzy Dutch crime series “Undercover,” which Netflix now has in most global territories.

Having moved into film, TV, docs and kids’ production, the DFW slate includes big-ticket 10-part Dutch crime saga “Women of the Night” (pictured), and NL Film’s “Stanley,” a limited series based on the real-life story of notorious drug smuggler Stanley Hillis. Both are for Dutch pubcast channels locally, and DFW Intl. will sell them internationally.

DFW CEO Willem Pruijssers said that new local incentives have spurred its move into sales. The relief kicks in at a high level for local producers, opening up an opportunity for DFW to come in and provide finance, become a production partner and take on international rights.

“The quality level is going up because of the possibility of bigger budget productions,” he told Variety. “We will specialize in high-end local content with international potential. Traditionally sales agents work on a commission basis, but we are investing in projects and it’s more of a partnership model.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke Pens

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke Pens Emotional Farewell Ahead of Series Finale

    The Mother of Dragons is saying goodbye. After portraying Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” for the better part of the past decade, Emilia Clarke penned a heartfelt farewell ahead of the series finale. “Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small [...]

  • Dutch FilmWorks Moves into International Sales

    Dutch Film Works Moves into International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    A major new international sales outfit is coming to market. Dutch Film Works (DFW), one of the largest movie distributors in the Benelux region, is moving into film and TV sales. DFW general manager Angela Pruijssers will spearhead the sales effort alongside Charlotte Henskens, who will join from Amsterdam-based Fortissimo Films, where she is director [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Series Finale Details

    'Game of Thrones' Series Finale Details Reportedly Leak Online

    Who will survive the finale of “Game of Thrones”? Some savvy watchers of the HBO series might have a clue heading into Sunday night’s episode after a detailed description of the final installment reportedly leaked online. [Note: This post does not contain any “Game of Thrones” spoilers.] A spokesperson said HBO had no comment. While [...]

  • ‘Hitsville: The Making of Motown’ Acquired

    ‘Hitsville: The Making of Motown’ Acquired by Showtime for U.S.

    Polygram Entertainment, Universal Music Group’s film and television division, along with Capitol Music Group, Motown Records and Fulwell 73 announced today that “Hitville: The Making of Motown” has been acquired by Showtime for release in North America with plans for a fall premiere, and Altitude for theatrical release in the UK and Ireland. The feature-length [...]

  • Game of Thrones Cast

    What's Next for 'Game of Thrones'' Cast Members

    Eight years and eight seasons later, the “Game of Thrones” cast finally has some downtime to relax or move onto other projects. Some stars, like Kit Harington, who told Variety that he doesn’t plan on taking another role as physically demanding as Jon Snow, certainly deserve a break, but others have wasted no time getting back on [...]

  • 'Fleabag' Season 2 Review: How Its

    'Fleabag': Season 2’s Top 10 Breaks From Reality, Ranked (Column)

    The searing first season of “Fleabag” felt like a complete story in and of itself. As adapted from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show, the series expanded on the world of a woman wild with lust and grief with such expert ease that by the time it ended, even Waller-Bridge herself was sure that it was the [...]

  • Richard Madden Says 'Game of Thrones'

    Richard Madden Says the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Deserves a Medal

    Richard Madden is thankful for his time on “Game of Thrones,” but is also happy to have been able to move on when he did. The “Bodyguard” star sat down with “Sharper Objects'” Amy Adams for Variety’s Actors on Actors, where he expressed some incredulity at the idea of spending so long with just one [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad