Dutch Features Picks Up Three European Films Aimed at Pre-Teens

Dutch Features has secured international distribution rights to three films aimed at pre-teen audiences: “Contained,” “Lilith & the Ghastly Brothers” and “Sihja” ahead of the Warsaw Kids Film Forum, which opens Wednesday.

Directed by Marja Pyykkö, “Sihja” is an adventure film about a cheeky fairy and an eccentric boy who each have to overcome their fears in order to save nature itself. “Sihja” is being produced by Finland’s Tuffi Films, the Netherlands’ Windmill Film and Norway’s Den Siste Skilling. Now in production, the film will be released in late 2020.

“Lilith & the Ghastly Brothers,” the debut feature of Michael and Andrew Van Ostade, is a fantasy adventure film set in a world of ghosts and ghouls. The film is currently in pre-production and will be produced by Belgium’s Minds Meet (“Hellhole”).

“Contained” is a thriller genre project based on the successful Swedish book trilogy “The Children of Firn” by Lena Ollmarks, who will also be writing the script for this adaptation. The film will follow a group of builders who are renovating the basement of an old school and discover that a group of children disappeared without a trace in 1918. Currently in development, the film is set to be directed by Olof Spaak and will be produced by Helene and Lief Mohlin for Sweden’s Mint, in co-production with Norway’s Filmbin AS.

“We have been following these three titles from the very beginning and are proud to be representing some of the most exciting and diverse features for young audiences produced in Europe,” said Pim van Collem, the CEO of Dutch Features. “Both the Benelux region as well as Scandinavia have proven to deliver high-quality content for children, and we are confident that they will attract and charm buyers and audiences on an international scale.”

Taking place Wednesday through Friday, Warsaw Kids Film Forum is part of the industry section of the Kids Kino International Film Festival.