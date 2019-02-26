×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dumbo’ to Fly Into China on March 29

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
dumbo Tim Burton
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo” will fly into Chinese theaters on March 29, the same day it opens in the U.S., Chinese film site Mtime announced Tuesday.

The loose remake of the 1941 Disney animated film features a star-studded cast that includes Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin. Danny Elfman composed the score, and the screenplay was written by Ehren Kruger.

The Chinese title translates literally to “Little Flying Elephant.” The China poster features a wide-eyed Dumbo, ears outspread, soaring above a circus while an assortment of characters look on from below. The image is topped by a header that loosely translates to “embrace the flight of the unexpected, experience the impossible.”

“Dumbo’s” debut release date falls well after the Chinese New Year holiday, one of the year’s most popular movie-going periods, during which Chinese authorities shut out imported foreign titles to give a boost to the domestic film industry.

Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” was the first Hollywood title to enter the market after the holiday period, earning $62 million in its opening weekend and knocking Chinese sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth” from a more-than-two-week streak at the top of the box office.

This Friday will see the debut of Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “Green Book,” fresh off its three Oscar wins on Sunday, which should give it a promotional boost with mainland audiences. Chinese media have touted “Green Book’s” Academy Awards as a win for China as well as Hollywood, given Alibaba Pictures’ investment in the film.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Film

  • dumbo Tim Burton

    'Dumbo' to Fly Into China on March 29

    Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo” will fly into Chinese theaters on March 29, the same day it opens in the U.S., Chinese film site Mtime announced Tuesday. The loose remake of the 1941 Disney animated film features a star-studded cast that includes Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin. Danny Elfman composed [...]

  • HKIFF: 'Bodies at Rest' China Film

    'Bodies at Rest' China Film by Renny Harlin to Open Hong Kong Festival

    “Bodies at Rest,” a Chinese-language crime thriller directed by Beijing-resident Renny Harlin (“Die Hard 2”) has been set as the opening title of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. The festival will close with Francois Ozon’s “By the Grace of God,” which recently claimed the grand prize in Berlin. Between the two events, the festival [...]

  • Chris Fenton

    Chris Fenton Files $30 Million Suit Against DMG Entertainment

    Chris Fenton, the former head of DMG Entertainment’s motion picture group, has filed a $30 million suit against the company, accusing the founders of cutting him out of wealth generated by an IPO and then running the company into the ground. Fenton left the company in February 2018, after helping to position it as a [...]

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    U.S. Drama 'Green Book' Touted as Oscar Win for China

    Chinese companies have been quick to claim their share of Oscar glory since Sunday’s ceremony, despite an awards season that largely shut out films from or about Asia, including “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Shoplifters.” Alibaba Pictures, the heavily loss-making film financing and production arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, is busily talking up its involvement [...]

  • The Wife - Production & Publicity

    Actors Who Haven't Won an Oscar

    After Olivia Colman upset the heavily favored Glenn Close to win the best actress Oscar on Sunday, Close became the new record-holder among actresses for most Oscar nominations without a win. Colman gave a gracious acceptance speech, admitting she wished the veteran actress took home the big prize: “Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron - Director, Orignal Screenplay

    Latinx Representation Gets a Boost at Oscars

    Never before has so much Spanish been heard on the Oscars stage. Alfonso Cuarón’s best director win was the fifth in the past six years for Mexican directors, and that was just one notable moment during the 91st Oscars, which presented a much different picture than ceremonies of just a few years ago. Latino filmmakers [...]

  • AMC’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s

    AMC Network’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s ‘The Night Shifter’

    AMC Networks streaming service Shudder has picked up horror film “The Night Shifter” from Brazilian media giant Globo TV in its continued bid to diversify and expand its programming lineup. This is AMC’s second acquisition from Globo, after 10-episode series “Supermax,” a co-production led by Globo, Argentina’s TVP, Mediaset Spain, Mexico’s TV Azteca, and Uruguayan [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad