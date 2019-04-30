‘Drive’ and ‘Whiplash’ Covered in Capstone Group and Bold Films Sales Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Group has linked with Bold Films and will represent its catalog titles worldwide. The deal spans movies including Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash,” and Dan Gilroy’s “Nightcrawler.”

Inked ahead of Cannes, the agreement covers 15 films in all. It was described by the Capstone team as the beginning of the relationship between the two companies, with the potential for more to come. Bold’s recent releases include Neon’s music-drama “Vox Lux,” Bleecker Street’s “Colette,” and Lionsgate’s “Stronger.”

“We are thrilled to begin a highly valued relationship with Christian and Capstone,” said Bold Films’ David Litvak. “This is the first important step in an aggressive effort to monetize the Bold library.”

Mercuri, who did the deal for Capstone, said: “David is positioning Bold Films for continued success in this ever changing market and we at Capstone are excited for the opportunity to begin working with him and his team.”

Sales and production veteran Mercuri formed financing, production and sales outfit Capstone in 2017. Launching ahead of Cannes in 2017, it has set out to offer filmmakers access to development funding, production funding and international distribution.

The business has been operating primarily out of LA but recently opened a London office, headed by Pia Patatian, VP of sales.

The London connection was already set, with three of Capstone’s recent features shot in and around the English capital: “Come Away,” starring Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo, Michael Caine; “The Courier with Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman; and “The Postcard Killings” Danis Tanovic and starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Mercuri and Patatian are headed to Cannes next month with the newly-acquired Bold library.