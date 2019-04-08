×
Drew Goddard Developing Graphic Novel ‘Sabrina’ as Movie

Dave McNary

Drew Goddard
New Regency, RT Features, and Drew Goddard have partnered to produce the film “Sabrina,” based on Nick Drnaso’s graphic novel.

Goddard is adapting the script with an eye to direct. “Sabrina,” published in 2018, became the first graphic novel to be long-listed for the prestigious Man Booker Prize. RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan are producing. New Regency will finance the project.

“Sabrina” follows a grieving man who goes to live with his old friend — an Air Force surveillance expert who is dealing with a failed marriage — when his girlfriend goes missing. After a grisly videotape is anonymously sent to news outlets, Sabrina’s disappearance goes viral. As the 24-hour news cycle and social media take hold of the story, the two men are targeted by conspiracy theorists that threaten their sense of the truth and their faith in each other.

Goddard received an Academy Award nomination for his adapted screenplay for “The Martian,” and he wrote, directed, and produced “Bad Times at the El Royale.” His past credits include the TV series “The Good Place,” “Daredevil,” and “The Defenders.” Goddard is represented by UTA.

RT Features and New Regency previously partnered on James Gray’s upcoming “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones, and Donald Sutherland; and Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe for A24. RT Features recently announced it was teaming with Luca Guadagnino on “Blood on the Tracks,” based on Bob Dylan’s 1975 album, and is in production on Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network” toplined by Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Ana de Armas.

New Regency’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” won four Oscars, including best actor for Rami Malek, and grossed over $800 million worldwide. It also produced “Birdman,” “12 Years a Slave,” and “The Revenant.”

