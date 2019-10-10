×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DreamWorks Animation President Margie Cohn Unites Studio’s Talent and Tech

By

Jennifer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Margie Cohn Dreamworks
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Named president of DreamWorks Animation in January, Margie Cohn runs the studio’s film and television divisions, overseeing the release of two feature films each year via parent company NBCUniversal and the roughly 25 series in active production.

Cohn has been with the studio since 2013, building the DreamWorks Animation Television unit after the studio signed a groundbreaking series content deal with Netflix.

“I’m so proud of what we’re doing,” says Cohn. “I’m proud and honored to be leading this studio. I have always thought DreamWorks stood for quality and innovation, and my goal is to build upon that for the future.”
From day one, Cohn has been “hyper-focused” on developing content at DreamWorks, bringing in new voices while nurturing the studio’s existing talent.

“We have a lot of people who have great ideas and great skill sets, and we want to add to that,” she says. “Donna Langley [chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group] and Universal are champions of excellence and risk-taking, and our goal is to foster the next generation of talent.”

That goal ties in with the ethos of the studio’s founder, Jeffrey Katzenberg. “Jeffrey respected talent, and he respected people who could do what needed to get done,” Cohn says of the former studio chief’s reputation for promoting women to leadership ranks. “I don’t think he looked at whether somebody was a woman or a man. He needed and appreciated talent.”

More Film

  • Ben Platt Variety Power of New

    Ben Platt on Coming Out and the Queerness of 'The Politician'

    Ben Platt never imagined he would one day star in a series like “The Politician.” “I didn’t think I could be a star of a show in general starting out. I think I was like, ‘I’ll do Broadway. I can be on stage and I can play Jimmy in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and Nathan Detroit [...]

  • Margie Cohn Dreamworks

    DreamWorks Animation President Margie Cohn Unites Studio's Talent and Tech

    Named president of DreamWorks Animation in January, Margie Cohn runs the studio’s film and television divisions, overseeing the release of two feature films each year via parent company NBCUniversal and the roughly 25 series in active production. Cohn has been with the studio since 2013, building the DreamWorks Animation Television unit after the studio signed [...]

  • Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on

    Film Review: 'Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist'

    46 years on from its release, “The Exorcist” is not exactly a film that wants for analysis; it’s also not a film people are likely to stop analyzing any time soon. William Friedkin’s horror masterclass is, well, just that: one of its genre’s most irresistibly teachable works, with a clear, clean command of form and [...]

  • Dreamworks Animation Female Directors

    DreamWorks Animation Nurtures Female Filmmaking Talent Frame by Frame

    Launched by Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen as DreamWorks in 1994, DreamWorks Animation celebrates its silver anniversary, marking 25 years since embarking on its first voyage with the Academy Award-nominated biblical epic “The Prince of Egypt.” Since then, DreamWorks Animation has released 38 feature films, including the blockbuster “Shrek,” “Madagascar,” “Kung Fu Panda,” [...]

  • 'Apollo 11,' 'Amazing Grace' Tapped for

    'Apollo 11,' 'Amazing Grace' Selected for International Documentary Association Shortlist

    The International Documentary Association has announced its shortlist for best feature, a category that includes “Apollo 11,” “American Factory,” “Diego Maradona,” “The Biggest Little Farm,” and the Aretha Franklin concert film “Amazing Grace.” The 2019 awards will be presented during a ceremony at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. Up to 10 nominees [...]

  • Film and TV Biz Help U.K.

    Film and TV Biz Help U.K. Stave Off Recession Fears

    Amid the disruption and uncertainty wrought by Brexit and fears of a recession, the U.K.’s film and TV business continues to shrug off the jitters and provide the British economy with a much-needed boost. Figures issued Thursday by the U.K. Office for National Statistics show that, in the wider services sector, film and TV constitute [...]

  • Pierre Morel

    'Taken' Director Pierre Morel to Helm Action-Thriller 'The Blacksmith'

    “Taken” director Pierre Morel has signed to helm “The Blacksmith,” an action thriller that will be financed by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. The deal was announced Thursday as part of AGC’s slate at the American Film Market, which opens Nov. 6 in Santa Monica, Ca. UTA, who will co-represent US distribution rights with AGC. “The Blacksmith” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad