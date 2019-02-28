×
DreamWorks Animation Sets Kristin Lowe, Peter Gal in Leadership Roles Under Margie Cohn

DreamWorks Animation logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

Newly minted DreamWorks Animation president Margie Cohn has set her leadership team with two new roles at the Universal-owned shop.

Kristin Lowe has been named chief creative officer in feature films, and Peter Gal has the same role in television. Both will report to Cohn effective immediately, with several other workflow changes at the Burbank, Calif., animation studio.

Cohn has aligned the marketing, public relations, business and legal affairs, human resources, and recruiting functions for both film and TV as such: Michael Vollman has been named executive vice president in marketing; Courtenay Palaski has been named senior vice president in charge of communications; Josh Meyer will lead business affairs; and Ashley Brinsfield will oversee human resources and recruiting.

All of those positions will report to Cohn as well as CFO Kelly Betz, business operations head Daniel Solnicki, and Robbin Kelly in legal affairs.

“With this new structure, DWA is positioned for growth as we continue to create beloved and award-winning films and television series,” said Cohn. “Kristin and Peter are both very well-respected executives, and their leadership will only serve to strengthen DWA’s position as a home to the very best storytellers. The pitch and catch between the two divisions will ensure that diverse and unique voices can find their home regardless of the medium.”

Related

Lowe previously spent 14 years at Universal Pictures where she most recently served as an EVP in production. She has overseen production on numerous Universal box-office successes including “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “Night School,” and the “Fifty Shades” trilogy.

Gal is expanding a previous development role in the TV business to include pre-school, current series, casting, music, and creative talent management departments. He has spent the past six years helping build DWA TV into one of the most prolific television animation studios worldwide, developing premium award-winning series. He has worked on projects based on characters like Puss in Boots and Voltron Legendary Defender. He is also helping bring the “Fast & Furious” franchise to an animated series.

The latest Dreamworks Animation theatrical release, “How to Train Your Dragon 3,” debuted last weekend with a series-best $55 million at the domestic box office.

