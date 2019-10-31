×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dream Horse’ With Toni Collette and Damian Lewis Sells Worldwide

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kerry Brown

“Dream Horse,” starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, has been sold around the world by Cornerstone Films, including a multi-territory deal with Sony. The story of a winning racehorse from BAFTA-winning director Euros Lyn also stars Owen Teale, Joanna Page and Karl Johnson.

Cornerstone has closed deals with Welt Kino (Germany), Impuls (Switzerland), Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc. (Japan) and Terry Steiner (Airlines). As previously announced, Bleecker Street and Topic Studios have jointly acquired the U.S. rights, and Warner Bros. is distributing in the U.K. The Sony deal – inked with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions – includes rest of world, excluding Canada, Italy and France.

In the film, Jan Vokes (Collette), a cleaner and bartender, recruits her initially reluctant husband, Brian (Teale), and local accountant Howard Davies (Lewis) to help her bring together a syndicate of local people to breed a foal, which they name Dream Alliance. On the racetrack, he proves himself to be more than a match for the multi-million-pound racehorses he comes up against. But more than this, Dream begins to alter the lives of everyone in the syndicate, not least Jan’s.

“Dream Horse” is described by Cornerstone as “a classic story of triumph against adversity, and a tale of how a woman strives to make her dream a reality in a place where hope is thin on the ground.”

The RAW production was written by BAFTA-winning writer Neil McKay and developed with Film4. It is produced by Katherine Butler and Tracy O’Riordan. Executive producers are Piers Vellacott and Joely Fether for RAW, Daniel Battsek and Ollie Madden for Film4, Peter Touche and Stephen Dailey for Ingenious Media, and Pauline Burt for Ffilm Cymru Wales.

Film4, Ingenious Media, Ffilm Cymru Wales provided funding for the film, which is also supported by the Welsh government. They are joined by Warner Bros. U.K. Cornerstone handled international sales, and is selling Canada, Italy and France. The film is in post-production in Wales.

The true story behind the film was previously told in the documentary “Dark Horse,” produced by Judith Dawson and directed by Louise Osmond, also backed by Film4 and Ffilm Cymru. It won the World Cinema Audience Award at Sundance before being released by Picturehouse in the U.K. and Sony Pictures Classics in the U.S.

Pictured: Brian (Owen Teale), Nerys (Di Botcher), Jan (Toni Collette), Howard (Damian Lewis) and Maldwyn (Anthony O’Donnell) in Euros Lyn’s “Dream Horse”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Sun Valley Film Festival Founder Talks

    Sun Valley Film Festival Founder Emerges as Genre Filmmaker on the Rise

    Sun Valley Film Festival founder Teddy Grennan was driving through central Virginia near his home in Charlottesville when he stumbled upon a feature news segment on NPR in which a rancher was discussing the use of pesticides and GMOs in cattle. “The reporter from NPR was trying to get this rancher to talk about how [...]

  • The Lion King

    Imax Earnings Get Lift Thanks to 'Lion King,' 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

    Summer blockbusters such as Disney’s “The Lion King” and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” lifted earnings at Imax during the big screen company’s most recent fiscal quarter and put it on a path to achieving record grosses in 2019. Imax reported revenue growth of 5.2% to $86.4 million on earnings attributable to shareholders of $9 [...]

  • Wong Kar-wai

    Tencent Nabs Rights to 'Blossoms' Series Produced by Wong Kar-wai

    Wong Kar-wai is producing a new web series called “Blossoms” for Chinese Internet giant Tencent. The project precedes a future feature film by the same name that he is still expecting to direct, Hong Kong’s Jet Tone Films told Variety on Thursday. The company issued a poster image for the series Wednesday, featuring a man [...]

  • Redoubt

    Film Review: Matthew Barney's 'Redoubt'

    We might as well call it “Dances With Wolves”: Compared to the nightmarish vision multimedia id-tickler Matthew Barney created his epic, five-film “Cremaster Cycle” (which suggested Hieronymus Bosch by way of Busby Berkeley) and his shocking six-hour followup, “River of Fundament” (which some dubbed pornographic, while inspiring others to go ranting on Reddit), the art-world [...]

  • Three Christs TIFF

    Film News Roundup: Richard Gere-Peter Dinklage Drama 'Three Christs' Sold to IFC

    In today’s film news roundup, “Three Christs” finds a home, Participant chief David Linde will be honored and “Let It Snow” is set for sale at AFM. ACQUISITION IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to “Three Christs,” starring Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Walton Goggins and Bradley Whitford. The film is directed by Jon Avnet and [...]

  • Dianne Warren Pharrell

    Original Song Oscar Race Starts to Come Into Focus

    Filmmakers and studios are still scrambling to complete their holiday releases, and not all of the songs you’ll be hearing about during awards season are set. But at least a dozen tunes are in contention for that all-important Oscar shortlist to be revealed Dec. 16. Although the new song Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad