Studiocanal Inks Global Deal With Classic Horror Producer Hammer Films

Studiocanal has extended its relationship with Hammer Films and licensed the global distribution and marketing rights to films from its catalogue, which includes horror classics such as “The Curse of Frankenstein,” “Dracula” and “The Mummy.”

The deal gives Studiocanal the rights to more than 200 Hammer titles, which it will sell internationally and distribute itself in Australasia, France, Germany, and the U.K.

Hammer and Studiocanal have a history of partnership. They previously teamed up on restorations of classic Hammer pictures, and Studiocanal already controls the distribution rights to several Hammer titles.

The new deal was negotiated by Simon Oakes, CEO of Hammer Films, and John Rodden, head of home entertainment and library U.K. at Studiocanal.

“We’re delighted to partner with Hammer Films and add to our extensive catalogue of classic films,” Rodden said. “The Hammer name is truly iconic, and we look forward to developing the brand on a global basis.”

Oakes added: “The Studiocanal library already includes many films that Hammer co-produced with its British distributors in the 1960s and ’70s. This partnership is both an exciting opportunity for our two companies and a new chapter in a long filmmaking tradition.”