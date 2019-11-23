×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DOX BOX Makes Push to Boost Arab, African Documentary Filmmakers

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jihan El-Tahri
CREDIT: Chris Vourlias

After being appointed director of DOX BOX earlier this year, the acclaimed French-Egyptian documentary filmmaker Jihan El-Tahri had a vision for how she could foster the continued evolution of a Berlin-based organization already devoted to the development of a sustainable documentary industry in the Arab world.

From the start, that meant strengthening ties between the Arab region and sub-Saharan Africa, “having spent 30 years of my life trying to connect the north of the continent to the south of it,” said El-Tahri, whose credits include the Emmy-nominated “House of Saud.” “It’s the idea of being that bridge that for me was really important.”

El-Tahri points to the fundamental challenges facing both African and Arab documentary filmmakers, working without broad financial or institutional support in their own regions, while frequently being marginalized by funding bodies in the global north. “We’re trying to be more inclusive,” she said. “We’re trying to build these bridges for those who have been kept out of the system.”

To that end, DOX BOX has launched a range of new initiatives to complement its already successful editing residency in Berlin, which hosts documentary filmmakers at a critical stage of their editing for up to 12 weeks. People’s Stories: Past and Present is a support program for documentary projects addressing, questioning and breaking social taboos. Art & DOX is focused on bringing down the walls between different visual genres in the audiovisual industry. DOX Garage offers tailor-made consultancies or hands-on mediation for documentary projects facing a particularly thorny predicament.

Popular on Variety

The organization has also introduced Women in DOX, a long-term fellowship program designed to build capacity for Arab and African women documentary filmmakers. The fellowship will offer women from different generations, cultures and disciplines a chance to acquire and perfect the end-to-end skills of creating a documentary, from conception to completion.

“It was really about sitting back as a filmmaker and going through my own obstacles throughout my career, pinpointing what are the lacks that exist, and what are the holes that we can plug in as an institution,” said El-Tahri. “What we are trying to do is years-long, holistic, from A to Z, where people will go through every step of the system.” The six participants for the inaugural three-year program will be selected from Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Mauritania, Sudan and Tunisia.

On Nov. 23 in Amsterdam, El-Tahri will take part in a panel entitled “Docs Development Platforms in the Arab Region,” which will bring together representatives from four leading organizations working to build a better infrastructure for documentary films from the Arab region. It’s part of a day-long program hosted by Al Jazeera Documentary and running parallel to IDFA.

The DOX BOX team is also looking ahead to the third edition of the Documentary Convention, a joint initiative with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture that looks at challenges facing the Arab documentary scene, after a successful sophomore edition (pictured) was held in Leipzig earlier this year.

IDFA this year will feature four selections by Arab and African filmmakers in its official competition, including “Let’s Talk,” an exploration of motherhood, identity and ancestry, from Egyptian director Marianne Khoury; “The Sea Between Us,” director Marlene Edoyan’s reflection on the Lebanese civil war that’s centered on the intimate conversations between two women who lived through it; “Sunless Shadows,” filmmaker Mehrdad Oskouei’s portrait of a group of adolescent girls living in an Iranian juvenile detention center; and “Europa, ‘Based on a True Story,’” Rwandan director Kivu Ruhorahoza’s docu-drama about a filmmaker whose efforts to shoot a film in London are interrupted by the hostile environment created by the U.K.’s new immigration policy.

Such films are part of what El-Tahri sees as a vibrant, burgeoning documentary scene from a part of the world that’s accustomed to seeing its stories depicted from an outside point of view. “I think it’s so exciting. It really is profoundly exciting,” said El-Tahri. The next step is finding ways to give those emerging voices a platform to be heard.

“How do you open up the system to people who have so much talent but have not managed to access the northern system?” said El-Tahri. “That’s something we can do….All it really takes is a little nudge.”

Jihan El-Tahri
CREDIT: Chris Vourlias

More Film

  • Jihan El-Tahri

    DOX BOX Makes Push to Boost Arab, African Documentary Filmmakers

    After being appointed director of DOX BOX earlier this year, the acclaimed French-Egyptian documentary filmmaker Jihan El-Tahri had a vision for how she could foster the continued evolution of a Berlin-based organization already devoted to the development of a sustainable documentary industry in the Arab world. From the start, that meant strengthening ties between the Arab region [...]

  • Frozen 2

    Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Launches With Invigorating $41.8 Million on Friday

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” is teed up to roast the pre-Thanksgiving weekend box office in its debut with an estimated $124 million from 4,440 North Americans locations. In a very distant second could be the second frame of Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari” with about $15 million. However, Tom Hanks’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” may [...]

  • Film Bazaar, Goa, India

    Film Bazaar: India Poised to Unveil Incentive Schemes, Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

    Incentive schemes for international co-productions shooting in India will soon be operational, Variety has exclusively learned.The schemes that were teased during the 2018 edition of Film Bazaar are now ready and an official announcement from the Government of India is expected in early 2020. India’s ministry of commerce and industry has chosen the audiovisual industry [...]

  • Suk Suk picked up by Films

    Golden Horse Contender 'Suk Suk' Scores Taiwan, Hong Kong Releases

    “Suk Suk,” a gay drama which is in contention for the best film prize at Saturday’s Golden Horse Awards, has succeeded in lining up theatrical distributors in Taiwan and Hong Kong. For Taiwan, it was acquired by distributor Cai Chang International. In Hong Kong, it has been picked up by Golden Scene. The deals were [...]

  • Anthony McCarten, Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Pryce

    Singapore: Fernando Meirelles on Making ‘The Two Popes’ a Catholic Film With Universal Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix Original film, “The Two Popes,” from Fernando Meirelles, the Oscar-nominated director of “City of God,” arrives at the Singapore International Film Festival as part of a global festival run that includes Telluride, Toronto, Busan, London, Mumbai, Camerimage and AFI. Adapted from his own play by fellow Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten (“Darkest Hour,” “The Theory [...]

  • Channing Tatum Roy Lee

    Film News Roundup: Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to Produce 'The Maxx'

    In today’s film news roundup, Channing Tatum and Roy Lee are developing “The Maxx,” Leslie Uggams has joined “The Ravine” and Safehouse Pictures is expanding. PROJECT LAUNCH Channing Tatum and Roy Lee are teaming up to produce a movie or television show based on the Image Comics series “The Maxx.” Tatum will produce through his [...]

  • Jason Derulo

    Jason Derulo Celebrates Music Career Milestone, Reveals Action Movie Ambition

    Warner Records celebrated one of its own on Thursday night (Nov. 21), presenting Jason Derulo with a plaque commemorating 190 million overall sales worldwide. The event at the Argyle in Los Angeles came on the heels of his latest release, the EP “2 Sides” (Side 1)” and also marked other milestones. Variety caught up with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad