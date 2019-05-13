×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Doris Day, Legendary Actress, Dies at 97

By

Staff Writer

Carmel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Doris Day Dead
CREDIT: SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

Doris Day, one of Hollywood’s most popular stars of the 1950s and ’60s who was Oscar-nommed for “Pillow Talk” and starred in her own TV show, has died. She was 97.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed the legendary actress-singer died on Monday at her Carmel Valley home.

Though she was marketed as a wholesome girl-next-door type, the comedies for which she was most well-known were actually sexy and daring for their time, and her personal life was tumultuous, with four marriages and a notorious lawsuit.

The vivacious blonde, who also had a successful singing career, teamed with Rock Hudson in “Pillow Talk” and other lighthearted romantic comedies including “Lover Come Back” and “Send Me No Flowers.” Her other significant screen roles included Alfred Hitchcock thriller “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (1956), co-starring James Stewart and featuring Day’s Oscar-winning song “Que Sera Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be”); and “The Pajama Game” (1957), based on the Broadway musical.

Related

After many successful films, she starred on CBS in “The Doris Day Show” for five years starting in 1968, and soon after retired to Carmel, Calif. She released 29 albums, most recently “My Heart,” which consisted of previously unreleased songs, in 2011.

In her autobiography, “Doris Day: Her Own Story,” she caused something of a stir while promoting the book by rejecting the “girl next door” and “professional virgin” labels so often attached to her. In the 1975 book she remarked: “The succession of cheerful, period musicals I made, plus Oscar Levant’s highly publicized comment about my virginity (‘I knew Doris Day before she became a virgin’), contributed to what has been called my ‘image,’ which is a word that baffles me. There never was any intent on my part either in my acting or in my private life to create any such thing as an image.”

But her rise in popularity coincided with World War II and the Korean War, and she quickly became a favorite with servicemen. Day leapt into the spotlight in 1945 with the release of her hit song “Sentimental Journey,” recorded with Les Brown and His Band of Renown; the song became symbolic for G.I.s returning from WWII to their families. She had also done early vocal work with the big bands of Barney Rapp and Bob Crosby. She had a second hit record with “My Dreams Are Getting Better All the Time.”

After she separated from her second husband, George Weidler, in 1948, Day apparently intended to leave Los Angeles and return to her mother’s home in Cincinnati. Her agent, Al Levy, convinced her to attend a party at the home of composer Jule Styne. There she performed the song “Embraceable You,” impressing Styne and partner Sammy Cahn; they recommended her for a role in “Romance on the High Seas,” on which they were then working for Warner Bros. The main role was to be recast after Betty Hutton exited due to pregnancy, and Day got it.

The Michael Curtiz-directed musical comedy, her debut feature film gig, provided her with another hit recording, the Oscar-nominated “It’s Magic.” Day starred in a number of Curtiz films in the early and mid-’50s, among them “Young Man With a Horn” with Kirk Douglas and Lauren Bacall.

In the early ’50s she made a series of nostalgic period musicals for Warner Bros., including “Tea for Two,” “On Moonlight Bay” and “By the Light of the Silvery Moon,” for Warner Brothers. Attempting to cut loose from her dainty image, Day began accepting more nuanced parts, including her favorite role as Western tomboy Calamity Jane in director David Butler’s 1953 film of the same name.

The New York Times called Day’s performance in the Hitchcock’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” in which she was well cast as a retired singer, “surprisingly effective.”

Day was apparently not an immediate fan of “Que Sera Sera” and expressed doubts about the durability of the tune that would become her signature song. It was, however, used again in two more Day films — “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” (1960) and, in a brief duet, in “The Glass Bottom Boat” (1966) — and was subsequently used as the theme song for her CBS TV show.

Day also teamed with James Garner onscreen in 1963’s “The Thrill of It All” and “Move Over, Darling.”

Her last film, 1968’s  “With Six You Get Egg Roll,” in which she starred with Brian Keith, was released in the same year as the successful Lucille Ball-Henry Fonda comedy “Yours, Mine and Ours,” employing a very similar premise of two people with children from previous marriages coming together.

It was also significant because of the ambiguity of certain scenes that could be interpreted as meaning that the central characters slept together before marriage — a first for a Day character and interesting at a time when comedians were calling her the world’s oldest virgin. She was offered the role of Mrs. Robinson in “The Graduate,” which could have gone a long way to modernizing what had become a square image, but turned it down because she thought the sexual relationship was exploitative.

Born Doris Mary Kappelhoff in Evanston, Ohio, Day was initially interested in dancing but a car accident when she was 13 ended the possibility of such a career. She began singing as a teenager after joining a local dance band, which renamed her Doris Day in honor of her song “Day After Day.” Until her birth certificate surfaced in 2017, she was often reported as having been born in 1924.

POPULAR THIS WEEK: 

Her first marriage was to trombonist Al Jorden in 1941, who she was said to have left because of his abusiveness. They had a son, Terry, who was adopted in 1951 by Day’s third husband, agent Marty Melcher, and later became a successful music producer in the 1960s and ’70s, working with the Beach Boys and Randy Newman. Day’s second marriage to Band of Renown saxophonist Weidler lasted only eight months.

Husband Melcher and his business partner, Jerome Bernard Rosenthal, secretly squandered her earnings, however, and she won a $22 million judgment against Rosenthal in 1974 (Marty Melcher was already dead), though the case dragged on for years. Son Terry Melcher, who died in 2004, is often mentioned in connection to the Manson murders, as Sharon Tate was killed in the house that he had been renting and he had met Charles Manson when he was an aspiring musician.

Day was married to restaurant maitre d’ Barry Comden from 1976-81. In 1985 she briefly hosted her own talkshow, “Doris Day’s Best Friends,” on CBN. She received the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in motion pictures in 1989 and was awarded a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2008, though she did not attend the latter ceremony.

In 2004, Day was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom; she opted not to attend the ceremony because of a fear of flying. For the same reason Day did not accept an invitation to be a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, she said on her website.

In Carmel, she became an animal rights advocate and created the Doris Day Animal Foundation. While Day was reluctant to speak to the press or travel to Los Angeles for appearances, she was not a recluse despite reports to the contrary.

She is survived by her grandson Ryan.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Masked Singer

    Fox Will Place 'Masked Singer' After Super Bowl

    Many Super Bowl viewers tune in to see who will sing during halftime. Next year, they can tune in after the show for a little warbling as well Fox Broadcasting said it will air its popular competition program “The Masked Singer” right after its broadcast of Super Bowl LIV, a sign of the momentum the [...]

  • Golf Digest

    Discovery Buys Golf Digest From Condé Nast for $30 Million

    Discovery announced the acquisition of Golf Digest from Condé Nast, adding further momentum to the cable programmer’s big multiplatform swing into golf entertainment. It builds on Discovery’s 12-year international rights deal with PGA Tour and an exclusive content deal with golf pro Tiger Woods. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Discovery is paying around $30 [...]

  • Doris Day Dead

    Doris Day, Legendary Actress, Dies at 97

    Doris Day, one of Hollywood’s most popular stars of the 1950s and ’60s who was Oscar-nommed for “Pillow Talk” and starred in her own TV show, has died. She was 97. Though she was marketed as a wholesome girl-next-door type, the comedies for which she was most well-known were actually sexy and daring for their [...]

  • Amazon Nabs International Rights to Jean-Luc

    Amazon Nabs International Rights to CBS' Jean-Luc Picard 'Star Trek' Series

    Amazon has grabbed international rights to CBS All Access’ “Star Trek”-branded series revolving around Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard character. Amazon has picked up the show from CBS Television Studios in more than 200 territories outside the U.S. and Canada. There’s no word yet on a premiere date for the show. Amazon will have episodes of [...]

  • EMPIRE: Pictured L-R: Taraji P. Henson

    'Empire' to End With Season 6 on Fox

    The “Empire” has fallen. Fox announced Monday that music drama “Empire’s” recently announced sixth season will be the show’s last. “We are turning the final season into a television event,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said. “One of the great benefits of announcing a final season announce have the fans lean in have the finale [...]

  • FILTHY RICH: Kim Cattrall in FILTHY

    Fox 2019-2020 Primetime Schedule and New Series

    Fox’s first primetime schedule since the Disney merger leans heavily on animated, with only two new dramas and one new animated comedy premiering this fall. Here’s the schedule and descriptions of the new scripted series: FOX FALL 2019-20 SCHEDULE  (New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET) Related Flo Allen, Trailblazing Hollywood Agent, Dies at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad