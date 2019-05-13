×
Hollywood Mourns Doris Day: She ‘Took a Piece of the Sun With Her’

Hollywood took to social media to mourn the death of icon Doris Day on Monday.

One of the most popular stars in the movie industry in the ’50s and ’60s, Day was known for her wholesome girl-next-door personality, her comedies that pushed the envelope and her public love life. The actress earned an Oscar nomination for her 1959 film “Pillow Talk” with Rock Hudson and won best song for “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” in the Alfred Hitchcock thriller “The Man Who Knew Too Much” in 1956.

Fellow stars, like Goldie Hawn, remembered the legend fondly on Twitter.

“The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her,” Hawn said. “May she rest peacefully.”

“For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon. She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, ‘Que sera sera,’ but we will miss her dearly anyway,” George Takei said.

Known for her animal rights activism, the actress founded the Doris Day Animal League and the Doris Day Animal Foundation later in her career. The Humane Society also paid tribute to the activist.

“It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our friend Doris Day, legendary actress, singer, & fierce animal advocate. Though she will be missed, we can’t thank her enough for her admiration & devotion to animals,” the organization wrote.

    Hollywood Mourns Doris Day: She 'Took a Piece of the Sun With Her'

