Hollywood Mourns Doris Day: She ‘Took a Piece of the Sun With Her’

Hollywood took to social media to mourn the death of icon Doris Day on Monday.

One of the most popular stars in the movie industry in the ’50s and ’60s, Day was known for her wholesome girl-next-door personality, her comedies that pushed the envelope and her public love life. The actress earned an Oscar nomination for her 1959 film “Pillow Talk” with Rock Hudson and won best song for “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” in the Alfred Hitchcock thriller “The Man Who Knew Too Much” in 1956.

Fellow stars, like Goldie Hawn, remembered the legend fondly on Twitter.

“The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her,” Hawn said. “May she rest peacefully.”

The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her. She brighten our lives and lived out her life with dignity. May she rest peacefully. ❤️ — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) May 13, 2019

“For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon. She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, ‘Que sera sera,’ but we will miss her dearly anyway,” George Takei said.

For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon. She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, “Que sera sera,” but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 13, 2019

Condolences to the family of Doris Day. She was the World’s Sweetheart and beloved by all. ❤️ Que Será, Será!😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 13, 2019

We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Doris Day. The legendary star from Hollywood’s Golden Age, seen here with Frank Sinatra and Lauren Bacall, passed away today at age 97 in Carmel, California. pic.twitter.com/GSi4Goejcx — BogartEstate (@HumphreyBogart) May 13, 2019

We’ve lost another great Hollywood talent. Take a minute to appreciate the legendary Doris Day: https://t.co/72ssvivryz — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 13, 2019

This morning I was saddened to learn that Doris Day who starred in a film I had written "The Thrill Of It All" had passed away at 97. Just a week ago, I contacted her and welcomed her to the 97 Year Actor's Club. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) May 13, 2019

Today, we remember Doris Day, who brought us so much joy with her humor, extraordinary talent and kind heart. Farewell to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/8szI4Fbji3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 13, 2019

RIP to the one, the only Doris Day. pic.twitter.com/01rV9D7bq9 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 13, 2019

One of my all time favourite stars has joined the heavenly choir. Rest in Peace the great & inimitable Doris Day. The last star of the Hollywood Golden Age. We'll bid you farewell by the Light of The Silvery Moon, but you will always be Young at Heart to us forever. 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/VN0PUJAfnr — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) May 13, 2019

Known for her animal rights activism, the actress founded the Doris Day Animal League and the Doris Day Animal Foundation later in her career. The Humane Society also paid tribute to the activist.

“It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our friend Doris Day, legendary actress, singer, & fierce animal advocate. Though she will be missed, we can’t thank her enough for her admiration & devotion to animals,” the organization wrote.

It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our friend Doris Day, legendary actress, singer, & fierce animal advocate. Though she will be missed, we can't thank her enough for her admiration & devotion to animals. pic.twitter.com/7Z1PwstF3r — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) May 13, 2019

Saddened by the death of Doris Day ONE OF THE GREATS – I had the privilege of singing at an EVENT for her several years ago- She lived a wonderful life – May she RIP https://t.co/5hR7kmPuj0 — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) May 13, 2019