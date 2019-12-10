Film News Roundup: Concert-Documentary ‘The Doors: Break on Thru’ Set for February

In today’s film news roundup, one-night showings of a Ray Manzarek tribute and the season premiere of “Doctor Who” have been set for 2020, and the MPAA hires a copyright expert.

ONE-NIGHT SHOWINGS

The Doors and Trafalgar Releasing are teaming on the worldwide Feb. 12 release of “The Doors: Break on Thru – A Celebration of Ray Manzarek.”

The film has been dated on the birthday of Manzarek, co-founder and keyboardist of The Doors. He passed away in 2013.

The concert/documentary was filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and brought surviving members from The Doors, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore, on stage for the first time in 15 years to celebrate Manzarek’s birthday. The film also includes performances from Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, Paul McCartney’s Brian Ray, X’s Exene and John Doe, Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins and Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes.

“It was such an honor to play with these world-class musicians in a tribute to our magical keyboard player,” Densmore said.

London-based Trafalgar has previously released “Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams,” “The Music Center presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration,” “Khalid: Free Spirit” and “One More Time with Feeling.” The Doors were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Fathom Events has scheduled a Jan. 5 showing of the “Doctor Who” Season 12 premiere episode, followed by an exclusive early unveiling of the new season’s second episode.

The event will also include live Q&A with current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and companions Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, live from the Paley Center in New York.

Fathom will hold the event at 600 movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. The company is a joint venture of the AMC, Cinemark and Regal chains.

HIRES

Copyright expert Karyn A. Temple has been named senior executive vice president and global general counsel at the Motion Picture Association.

Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin made the announcement on Monday. Temple will join the association in January after serving more than eight years in the U.S. Copyright Office, most recently as the Register of Copyrights, where she fulfilled her statutory authority to administer U.S. copyright law and advise members of the U.S. Congress, federal courts and executive branch agencies on issues of copyright law and policy.

“I can think of no better person than Karyn Temple, one of the world’s leading experts on copyright, to help us advocate for our members’ global film, television and streaming businesses at this pivotal time of transformation in the industry,” said Rivkin. “Strong copyright is the foundation of the creative economy, and Karyn’s knowledge and expertise will ensure that we continue to protect and promote the industry’s ability to successfully share their stories with audiences around the world.”

Temple will oversee all of the Association’s legal affairs and content protection efforts around the world as part of Rivkin’s efforts to build a more globally integrated organization.

“The film industry has seen a tremendous amount of change recently, with new business models and huge growth around the world,” she said. “I look forward to joining the wonderful team at the Motion Picture Association as it continues to explore new and innovative ways to support and sustain the film community on a global scale.”

Temple will join the Motion Picture Association on Jan. 13 and report to Rivkin.