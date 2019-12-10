×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Concert-Documentary ‘The Doors: Break on Thru’ Set for February

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ray Manzarek
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, one-night showings of a Ray Manzarek tribute and the season premiere of “Doctor Who” have been set for 2020, and the MPAA hires a copyright expert.

ONE-NIGHT SHOWINGS

The Doors and Trafalgar Releasing are teaming on the worldwide Feb. 12 release of “The Doors: Break on Thru – A Celebration of Ray Manzarek.”

The film has been dated on the birthday of Manzarek, co-founder and keyboardist of The Doors. He passed away in 2013.

The concert/documentary was filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and brought surviving members from The Doors, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore, on stage for the first time in 15 years to celebrate Manzarek’s birthday. The film also includes performances from Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, Paul McCartney’s Brian Ray, X’s Exene and John Doe, Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins and Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes.

“It was such an honor to play with these world-class musicians in a tribute to our magical keyboard player,” Densmore said.

London-based Trafalgar has previously released “Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams,” “The Music Center presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration,” “Khalid: Free Spirit” and “One More Time with Feeling.” The Doors were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

****

Fathom Events has scheduled a Jan. 5 showing of the “Doctor Who” Season 12 premiere episode, followed by an exclusive early unveiling of the new season’s second episode.

The event will also include live Q&A with current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and companions Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, live from the Paley Center in New York.

Fathom will hold the event at 600 movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. The company is a joint venture of the AMC, Cinemark and Regal chains.

HIRES

Copyright expert Karyn A. Temple has been named senior executive vice president and global general counsel at the Motion Picture Association.

Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin made the announcement on Monday. Temple will join the association in January after serving more than eight years in the U.S. Copyright Office, most recently as the Register of Copyrights, where she fulfilled her statutory authority to administer U.S. copyright law and advise members of the U.S. Congress, federal courts and executive branch agencies on issues of copyright law and policy.

“I can think of no better person than Karyn Temple, one of the world’s leading experts on copyright, to help us advocate for our members’ global film, television and streaming businesses at this pivotal time of transformation in the industry,” said Rivkin. “Strong copyright is the foundation of the creative economy, and Karyn’s knowledge and expertise will ensure that we continue to protect and promote the industry’s ability to successfully share their stories with audiences around the world.”

Temple will oversee all of the Association’s legal affairs and content protection efforts around the world as part of Rivkin’s efforts to build a more globally integrated organization.

“The film industry has seen a tremendous amount of change recently, with new business models and huge growth around the world,” she said. “I look forward to joining the wonderful team at the Motion Picture Association as it continues to explore new and innovative ways to support and sustain the film community on a global scale.”

Temple will join the Motion Picture Association on Jan. 13 and report to Rivkin.

More Film

  • Ray Manzarek

    Film News Roundup: Concert-Documentary 'The Doors: Break on Thru' Set for February

    In today’s film news roundup, one-night showings of a Ray Manzarek tribute and the season premiere of “Doctor Who” have been set for 2020, and the MPAA hires a copyright expert. ONE-NIGHT SHOWINGS The Doors and Trafalgar Releasing are teaming on the worldwide Feb. 12 release of “The Doors: Break on Thru – A Celebration [...]

  • Richard Jewell

    Warner Bros. Hits Back at Atlanta Paper Over 'Richard Jewell' Legal Threat

    Warner Bros. is standing behind “Richard Jewell,” the Clint Eastwood drama that is the source of controversy over its portrayal of a female journalist trading sex for scoops. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sent a legal threat to the filmmakers on Monday asking them to include a disclaimer noting that the film took dramatic license. In a [...]

  • The Irishman

    'Captain Marvel,' 'The Irishman,' Other Original Scores to Miss Out on Oscar Nominations

    The Regina Spektor song from “Bombshell” and at least six major scores including “The Two Popes” and “The Irishman” won’t be on Oscar’s music shortlists when they are announced next week. That’s because none of them are on the official Academy eligibility lists from which music-branch members are now voting. Preliminary voting ends tomorrow afternoon, [...]

  • Golden Globes Zodiac signs

    Golden Globes Nominees as Zodiac Signs

    The Golden Globes nominees aren’t the only stars of awards season. Variety turned to astrology to assign Zodiac signs to this year’s nominees. Some selections required a little more nuance — Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart” is a Virgo with a prominent Sagittarius rising and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” is a Sagittarius that wishes it were a [...]

  • Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays one

    How Production Designer Jade Healy Recreated the Beautiful Neighborhood of Mister Rogers

    Production designer Jade Healy is doing double duty this awards season. For one, her work can be seen in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” There, she created a world of angst and individuality, making use of negative space as a couple reaches the end of their relationship. In Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” [...]

  • Eddie Murphy Awkwafina

    The Golden Globes Polish Up Their New Respectability (Column)

    It’s always a fun ritual to peruse the nominations for the Golden Globes, because you’re probably going to see a handful of eyebrow-raisers and maybe a jaw-dropper, the sort of “Oh, did they actually do that?” choices that make the Golden Globes the Golden Globes. That’s the theory, at any rate. But it may be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad