President Trump Takes Aim at Spike Lee Over Oscars Speech

By

International Correspondent

Spike Lee Oscars 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump has slammed Spike Lee hours after the director won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.”

President Trump tweeted it would be “nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your president…” He went on to talk up his record, saying he has “done more for African Americans” than “almost any other Pres!”

Lee did not directly call out the president in his acceptance speech. He talked about a choice between love and hate and called on people to “mobilize” ahead of the next election. He also talked about black history and his own relatives, notably his grandmother who he said had put him through college.

“Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who have built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of its native people,” Lee said. “We all connect with our ancestors. We will have love and wisdom regained, we will regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment.”

He added: “The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there.”

