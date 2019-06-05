×
Trump Lashes Out at ‘Washed Up Psycho’ Bette Midler for Sharing Fake Quote

Donald Trump Bette Midler

President Donald Trump sounded off on Twitter Tuesday, calling Bette Midler a “washed up psycho” and “sick scammer” after she apologized for sharing a fake quote attributed to him online.

“Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!” he tweeted. Currently on a state visit to the U.K., he sent the tweet at 1:30 a.m. London time.

On Sunday, the actress had shared a fabricated quotation that appeared to be from Trump in a made-up interview with People Magazine in 1998. “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They love anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” the quote read. She captioned the tweet, “He certainly knew his crowd.”

Midler deleted the post on Monday and apologized, saying “It sounds so much like him that I believed it was true!”

This isn’t the first time Trump has tweeted about Midler. In a tweet from 2012, he said, “While @BetteMidler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct.” In another tweet from the same year, he claimed to never have liked her persona or singing and hadn’t heard her name in years. He doubled down on that point in 2014, saying she “sucked” during her performance at the Academy Awards.

