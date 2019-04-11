Donald Glover, Rihanna Movie ‘Guava Island’ to Stream for Free After Childish Gambino Coachella Set

For fans that didn’t get enough Donald Glover during his Friday headlining performance at Coachella, Amazon Prime Video is dropping his latest film, “Guava Island,” just after his set.

Amazon Studios announced Wednesday that New Regency’s “tropical thriller” “Guava Island,” starring Glover, Rihanna, Nonso Anozie, and “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright will drop Saturday, April 13 at 12:01 a.m. PT and will be available to stream for free without an Amazon Prime subscription at http://www.amazon.com/guavaisland until 6 p.m. Saturday.

“On Guava Island, a local musician is determined to throw a festival for everyone to enjoy,” reads the film’s description.

“I’m really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless,” said Glover. “Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favorite projects I’ve ever worked on.”

Glover’s “Atlanta” collaborator Hiro Murai directed the film, which was written by Glover’s brother Stephen.

The film was produced by Fam Udeorji, Carmen Cuba, Glover and New Regency, who also financed the project, with executive producers Stephen Glover, Murai, and Ibra Ake.

“Guava Island” will premiere at the Coachella Music Festival on Thursday, the day before Childish Gambino headlines the festival, in a specially constructed theater built for the event and will continue to screen on the Coachella grounds until the end of the festival. In addition to streaming on Amazon Prime, the movie will also stream on Twitch.tv/primevideo at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday for free as well.

Catch the poster for the film and a still below.