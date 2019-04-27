×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Don Cheadle Recalls Getting Offer to Replace Terrence Howard in the MCU

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

Don Cheadle said he was given an hour to decide if we wanted to join the Avengers. And if the pressure wasn’t high enough already, he received the call while putting on his daughter’s birthday party.

Cheadle revealed as much when he sat down with Variety‘s Marc Malkin for an episode of Variety and iHeart’s new film podcast, “The Big Ticket.”

Cheadle said Robert Downey Jr. and producer Kevin Feige called him during his daughter’s birthday party to tell him that Terrence Howard wouldn’t be returning as War Machine. They gave Cheadle an hour to decide if he wanted to replace Howard. “‘You just gotta take a leap of faith,'” Cheadle remembered them saying. “But that’s, like, ten years. That could be 12 years that we’re talking about,” said Cheadle. “I said, ‘Well, I’m at my daughter’s birthday party.’ They said, ‘Oh, take two hours.'”

Cheadle said he coincidentally saw Howard the very next day. “We never had any beef,” he said. The actors have known each other for years, most notably working together for the Oscar-winning “Crash.”

Related

The actor revealed that he didn’t learn who disintegrates until the day of. “They were like, ‘you’re walking through him and he’s going — Sam’s disappearing.’ I was like, Oh, okay.’ Because we didn’t know. They kept it from us too,” he said. “When I inhaled, that was tough.”

When asked who he would want Thanos to snap into dust, he responded, “I think we all know. I’m on Twitter pretty heavily. Yeah. I’ve snapped that dude out a couple times.” Cheadle has taken aim at President Trump a number of times on Twitter.

Cheadle recently signed a letter denouncing the Georgia abortion bill H.B. 481, which restricts abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. “Roe versus Wade has been decided. And to want to go and re-litigate that — and this bill is particularly draconian with what it wants to do with women, that it’s just very important that we speak up and show up,” he said.

Starting next week, on May 2, a new episode of “The Big Ticket” will be released every Thursday on iHeartRadio and wherever your favorite podcasts are found.

Listen to the episode here:

 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Don Cheadle Avengers Endgame Podcast

    Don Cheadle Recalls Getting Offer to Replace Terrence Howard in the MCU

    Don Cheadle said he was given an hour to decide if we wanted to join the Avengers. And if the pressure wasn’t high enough already, he received the call while putting on his daughter’s birthday party. Cheadle revealed as much when he sat down with Variety‘s Marc Malkin for an episode of Variety and iHeart’s new [...]

  • The Place of No Words

    Tribeca Film Review: 'The Place of No Words'

    You can almost envision a conventional rendering of Mark Webber’s enchanting “The Place of No Words,” the writer-director’s fifth and most ambitiously scoped feature. In that scenario, the magical journey through which a three-year-old grapples with his father’s terminal illness — something he is too young to make sense of in real-world terms — would [...]

  • 'Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy' Review: A

    Hot Docs Film Review: 'Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy'

    Halfway through “Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy,” the 96-year-old doyenne of traditional Mexican cooking offers a brisk lesson in making guacamole, complete with a number of strict, sharply emphasized rules: no garlic; serrano chillies only; chop the onion, don’t mince it; never blend the avocado; and if people say they don’t like cilantro, “for heaven’s sake, [...]

  • Queen Latifah91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Tribeca Talk: Queen Latifah on How She Built Her Career

    When Queen Latifah walked across the stage at her Tribeca Film Festival talk on Friday, moderator and director Dee Rees (“Mudbound”) declared “all hail the Queen.” Looking at Latifah’s career, she’s certainly earned the praise. The actress, musician, entrepreneur, and author started out in hip-hop, a notoriously “misogynistic” industry, she said. When she came onto [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Scores Record-Setting $156.7 Million on Friday

    “Avengers: Endgame” is on its way to a record-breaking debut — to put it mildly — with an estimated $345 million from 4,662 North American locations. The final installment in the Avengers saga landed an enormous $156.7 million on Friday after a stunning international debut on Wednesday, which included a $107 million opening day in [...]

  • When I'm a Moth

    Film Review: 'When I’m a Moth'

    Evidently shot in 2016, but premiering on the festival circuit after the filmmakers’ more recent “The Wall of Mexico” (which debuted at SXSW a month earlier), “When I’m a Moth” is a pretentious and off-putting enterprise one can well imagine sat on the shelf for a while. It does have an intriguing hook, yet that [...]

  • Paul Rudd

    Paul Rudd Weighs in on That Insane Ant-Man/Thanos Theory

    Fans have been hatching theories on how the Marvel heroes could defeat Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame” since “Infinity War” hit theaters last year, but one of the weirder ideas involving Ant-Man is a little more, well, inspired. In short, the theory is that Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd, could shrink down and fly up Thanos’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad