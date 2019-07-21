×

‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Billed as First MCU Horror Film at Comic-Con

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Doctor Strange
CREDIT: Marvel

A sequel to “Doctor Strange” was announced as expected on Saturday at Marvel’s Comic-Con panel — what we didn’t see coming was the tone.

Director Scott Derrickson said the film, titled “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” will mine the original comics and play up “the gothic, the horror.”  Derrickson said it will lead Benedict Cumberbatch to dark and damaging places, though he will have company in Elizabeth Olsen, who will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch.

The events of her Disney Plus series “Wandavision” will lead her to Doctor Strange’s doorstep, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said.

More to come …

