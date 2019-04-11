DJ Quik Joins Terry Crews and Ludacris Film ‘John Henry’ as Composer, Executive Producer

Hip-hop artist and producer DJ Quik is the latest star to become involved in the forthcoming indie movie “John Henry” with Terry Crews and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. The rapper will produce an original soundtrack for the feature film and also serve as executive producer.

The film, from first-time movie director Will Forbes, is a modern adaption of an African-American folklore of the same name and follows John Henry (Crews) after he abandons a crime-riddled life for a peaceful one in Los Angeles. But when he crosses paths with two immigrant kids who are running from the leader of his former gang, he’s forced to confront the violence of his past life in hopes of saving them.

“When I got the opportunity to score and create music for the legend of John Henry, I had to do it. It’s a story we all grew up on, and when I found out they set it in my hometown of Compton, it was a wrap,” DJ Quik said in a statement.

Matthew Antoun will executive produce alongside Quik, and Defiant Studios team Maurice Fadida, Eric B. Fleischman and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. The thriller also stars Jamila Velazquez (“Empire”), Kimberly Hebert Gregory (“Better Call Saul”), J.J. Soria (“The Oath”) and Ken Foree. iWood Studios financed the picture, which is now in post-production.

Quik, who has made cameos in shows such as “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Entourage,” is managed by Gary Ousdahl and Jamie Adler of Foundation.