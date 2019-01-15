×
DJ Khaled Joins ‘Bad Boys’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

DJ Khaled Bad Boys
CREDIT: Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/REX/Shutterstock

DJ Khaled has rounded out the cast of Sony’s upcoming “Bad Boys” sequel “Bad Boys for Life,” joining returning stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Khaled will also join series newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nuñez. Joe Pantoliano is on board to return as Captain Howard.

Production is currently under way.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are on hand to direct the sequel from a script by Peter Craig (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” “Transformers”) with Joe Carnahan also doing a rewrite. Chris Bremmer is the current writer.

Jerry Bruckheimer returns as producer. Doug Belgrad will also produce, as will Smith. Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, and James Lassiter are executive producers.

The story revolves around a modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys (Smith and Lawrence) when a new threat emerges in Miami. The pic will bow on Jan. 17, 2020.

It is currently unknown who Khaled will be playing in the movie.

The hit-making music producer has slowly started dipping his toe in acting, having already shot the Jamie Foxx film “All Star Weekend” and also recently lent his voice to the cast of the Fox Animation movie “Spies in Disguise.” He is repped by UTA.

