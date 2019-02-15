Distrib Films US Acquires Studiocanal’s ‘One Nation, One King’ (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based Distrib Films US has acquired three films from Studiocanal, including “One Nation, One King,” Pierre Schoeller’s sprawling movie about the French Revolution, which world premiered out of competition at last year’s Venice Film Festival.

“One Nation, One King” is headlined by a strong French cast, including Gaspard Ulliel, Adele Haenel, Olivier Gourmet, Louis Garrel, Niels Schneider and Denis Lavant. The big-budget film unfolds in 1789 Paris and is told from the perspectives of revolutionaries.

Produced by Denis Freyd at Archipel 35 (“The Kid With a Bike”), “One Nation, One King” follows Françoise, a young washerwoman, and Basile, a drifter, who begin to fulfill a dream of emancipation in the newly formed assembly where they witness the creation of a new political system along with the working-class people of Paris.

Distrib Films US will release “One Nation, One King” in the U.S., along with two more Studiocanal films, “The Silent Revolution” and “The Girl in the Fog,” during the third and fourth quarter of this year.

“The Silent Revolution” is directed by Lars Kraume, whose Nazi-hunter thriller, “The People vs. Fritz Bauer,” won the audience award at Locarno and six German Film Awards.

Set in mid-1950s Germany, the historical drama follows a few East German teenagers who stage a wordless protest in support of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. “The Silent Revolution” premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year.

“The Girl in the Fog” is an Italian crime film based on the novel of the same name by Donato Carrisi. The film stars Toni Servillo as Special Agent Vogel, who is sent to a remote mountain town to investigate the case of a 16-year-old’s disappearance.

Francois Scippa-Kohn, the founder of Distrib Films US, negotiated the deals with Studiocanal’s Loubna Berrada.

Distrib Films US has also acquired with Jonathan Miller from Icarus Films the restored version of Jacqueline Audry’s daring 1951 film “Olivia,” about the coming of age of an English teenager (Eswige Feuillère) sent away for a year to a small boarding school outside Paris. Distrib Films US will co-distribute the film with Icarus Films this summer.