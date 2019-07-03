×

Disney Cuts 'Toy Story 2' Casting Couch Joke From Blooper Reel

By

CREDIT: YouTube

Disney has discreetly cut a “Toy Story 2” post-credits scene featuring a casting couch reference from new home entertainment releases of the sequel film.

In one of the gags from the film’s mock blooper-reel, the prospector character Stinky Pete offers two Barbie dolls a role in a film with the implicit return of sexual favors — a Hollywood practice known as the “casting couch.”

Several internet forums and DVD websites including Reddit, Re-Release News, and Blue-Ray.com picked up on the edit.

“So you two are absolutely identical?” Stinky Pete flirts with the dolls. “You know, I’m sure I could get you a part in ‘Toy Story 3.’” Stinky Pete looks the women over and suggestively grabs one of their hands, until realizing that he is on camera. He says to the camera in a panic, “I’m sorry, are we back? Lovely time talking with you, yes, any time you’d like some tips on acting, I’d be happy to talk with you.”

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, casting couch allegations against powerful entertainment industry moguls such as Harvey Weinstein and Les Moonves have made international headlines and sparked public discourse about sexual misconduct. Disney’s own executive John Lasseter was the center of a high profile #MeToo moment, after being accused of misconduct by multiple employees.

Disney re-released the first three “Toy Story” films on Blue-ray, DVD, Digital HD and 4K coinciding with the theatrical run of “Toy Story 4.”

